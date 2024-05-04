Amidst the breathtaking valleys and towering peaks of Kashmir, a quiet cultural revolution is brewing. In December 2022, Shahida Khanum, a 25-year-old Philosophy and Social Science graduate hailing from the tribal community of Gujjars, turned her paternal home into a centre for reviving the community’s rich but vanishing handwork; colourful embroidery, stitching, knitting, and designing practices that are unique to their once pastoral lifestyle, identity, and ancestry.

Today, over 50 young girls and women from the community visit the centre in Aragam Bandipora in North Kashmir to not just participate in a historic movement to reclaim their identity, but also sow the seeds for financial independence in what is still a largely patriarchal structure.

In the heart of Bodoland in Rangapani, a fringe village on the Assam-Bhutan border, Kirat Brahma grew up listening to folktales of his tribe from his grandmothers. Years later, his attempt to bring the folklore, culture, and traditions of the Bodo Tribe resulted in Zankla Studio in 2022, a creative venture that aims to preserve the rich heritage of the Northeast through beautifully hand-crafted soft toys.

Adept at storytelling and the nuances of visual communication, Brahma wanted each soft toy to feature the elements of the culture while telling its own unique story and following a design culture. Their collection includes soft toys and collectibles. The soft toys are available for order through its website and Instagram page. The body of each toy is made from fibre and cotton and the clothes are woven from traditional fabric.

Meanwhile in other news:

Achieving great heights

Akula Venkata Naga Sai Manasvi, a 15-year-old girl from Eluru district in Andhra Pradesh, recently achieved the highest score in the SSC examinations.

After scoring 599 out of 600, she along with her parents were honoured by the Eluru district Superintendent of Police (SP), D Mary Prasanti. Manasvi wishes to become a student at IIT after completing her Intermediate education.

“I was studious and dedicated throughout the year, confident in my exam preparations. I owe my success to the unwavering support of my parents and teachers. My achievement is dedicated to my parents,” she told The New Indian Express.

Beating the heat

As the temperature continues to rise in different parts of the country, the Puducherry Public Works Department (PWD) has introduced an innovative solution to fight off the intense heatwave, as reported by NDTV.

The department has installed green shade nets near traffic signals to provide respite to commuters who have to wait in the sweltering heat. People can wait under the shade until the signal turns green.

The move was appreciated by the internet users. While many people called it a “thoughtful initiative”, several users from other states urged their local authorities to take inspiration from Puducherry and implement similar systems in their city.