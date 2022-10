Legendary cricketer @msdhoni & his wife @SaakshiSRawat's production house @DhoniLtd will produce its 1st feature film in Tamil! Conceptualised by Sakshi herself, the Tamil film will be a family entertainer directed by @ramesharchi@HasijaVikas @PriyanshuChopra @proyuvraa pic.twitter.com/uOUwYvPG2w