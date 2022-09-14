Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableWeekenderYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS EducationLearn By YourStory
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyCreator’s Inc ConferenceFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

menu icon
Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
Weekender
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
Creators Inc. Conference
Brands of New India
More
About US
Meet the team
Partner with Us
MyStory
YS Research
YS Education
Learn By Yourstory
EnglishHindiTamil
menu icon
Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
Weekender
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
Creators Inc. Conference
Brands of New India
More
About US
Meet the team
Partner with Us
MyStory
YS Research
YS Education
Learn By Yourstory
EnglishHindiTamil

South Korean court issues arrest warrant against Terra co-founder Do Kwon

By Prathiksha BU
September 14, 2022, Updated on : Wed Sep 14 2022 10:22:48 GMT+0000
South Korean court issues arrest warrant against Terra co-founder Do Kwon
According to reports, the court has issued arrest warrants against five others along with Do Kwon, charging them with violating South Korea Capital Markets Act.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

A South Korean court in Seoul issued an arrest warrant on Wednesday against Do Kwon, Co-founder of ﻿Terraform Labs﻿. This comes four months after the collapse of the Terra ecosystem, its native Luna token, and its TerraUSD algorithmic stablecoin, which caused a trillion-dollar crypto wipeout.


According to Bloomberg, the court has issued arrest warrants against five others along with Do Kwon, charging them with violating the country's Capital Markets Act. The reports also suggest that all six individuals are located in Singapore.


Earlier, in July, the court opened an ongoing investigation into the Terra/Luna collapse, with the investigation led by a special financial crimes unit.


As reported by TechCrunch, Kwon said in an interview last month that South Korean prosecutors hadn’t been in contact with him and he hadn’t been charged with anything—even though law enforcement was barring his employees from leaving the country.

Luna-UST crisis

In May, Luna and stablecoin TerraUSD suffered a spectacular collapse. Terra Luna’s merciless crash sent shockwaves to the entire crypto industry. The crash shook the faith of many investors as they believed that stablecoin would be a safe haven.

In May, more than 2,000 investors filed a class-action lawsuit against Do Kwon. The US Securities and Exchange Commission also opened an investigation into possible money laundering.

Terraform Labs had raised more than $200 million from investment firms such as Lightspeed Venture Partners and Galaxy Digital to fund crypto projects built with the currency.

Aftermath of collapse

The collapse also led to several countries looking at stablecoin regulations, with the crypto industry seeing several bankruptcies, including crypto hedge fund Three Arrows Capital. Many crypto lending platforms, including Celsius Network and Voyager, halted withdrawals.


In May, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen stated that the de-pegging of TerraUSD showed the urgency to have a regulatory framework on stablecoins, which would minimise the volatile price swings.


The crash also hurt market sentiments, with global crypto firms—Coinbase, Gemini, Robinhood, BlockFi, BitMex, and Crypto.com—downsizing their workforce.

Edited by Kanishk Singh

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Inside Kutumb: Building a Discord-like app for Bharat

FASTag for fuel: How this Goa-based SaaS startup is digitising vehicle payments

Tech startup Sigmoid raises $12M from Sequoia Capital India

Byju’s delays IPO by 9-12 months; sees cash flow profitability by March

Daily Capsule
BYJU’S delays IPO
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

BYJU’S delays IPO

Inside Kutumb: Building a Discord-like app for Bharat

An IIT Bombay scientist turned entrepreneur is democratising molecular tech

Tech startup Sigmoid raises $12M from Sequoia Capital India

SoftBank to launch third startup fund: Report

Techie, musician, author of bestseller 'Masala Lab' - meet Krish Ashok at DesignUp 2022