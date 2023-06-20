Skoda enters NFT space with Skodaversa India

Carmaker Skoda on Tuesday revealed its first Web3 foray in the form of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) with Skodaverse India. Users will be able to buy, trade, and engage with NFTs in the Web3 environment in Skodaverse.

The carmaker will be pursuing the project along with NEAR protocol, a decentralised application platform and competitor to Ethereum.

Skoda is also consulting with blockchain consulting firm Antier to create unique NFTs. Each NFT is set to unlock exclusive experiences for its users, NEAR said in a blog post.

Christian Cahn von Seelen, Executive Director of Sales, Marketing and Digital, Škoda Auto Volkswagen India, sees Skodaverse as a dynamic hub for connection and creativity.

"It also showcases our commitment to sustainability and innovation through leveraging carbon-neutral blockchain technology that enables secure, transparent, and decentralised transactions," Seelen said.

Users can sign in, create, maintain their profiles, and monitor for updates via Škodaverse India’s Discord, Telegram, and Twitter, the companies said.

Skoda isn't the first car company to foray into the metaverse in India. In January, Hyundai launched Hyundai Pavillion on Metaverse, on Roblox. Another rival, Maruti Suzuki, was early on the metaverse bandwagon with its NEXAVerse, which was launched in early 2022. Most recently, it said it would give users access to ARENAVerse, which would serve as the equivalent of a digital showroom and a space where users could digitally interact with sales representatives, according to a report by Financial Express.