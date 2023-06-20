Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesYS ClubPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchCovid Tributes
Events
All EventsTechSparks '23
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

menu icon
Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
TechSparks '23
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil
menu icon
Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
TechSparks '23
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

Latest

Skoda enters NFT space with Skodaversa India

Skodaverse India will enable users to buy, trade, and engage with NFTs in the Web3 environment.

Akanksha Sarma30 Stories
Skoda enters NFT space with Skodaversa India

Tuesday June 20, 2023,

2 min Read

Carmaker Skoda on Tuesday revealed its first Web3 foray in the form of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) with Skodaverse India. Users will be able to buy, trade, and engage with NFTs in the Web3 environment in Skodaverse.

The carmaker will be pursuing the project along with NEAR protocol, a decentralised application platform and competitor to Ethereum.

Skoda is also consulting with blockchain consulting firm Antier to create unique NFTs. Each NFT is set to unlock exclusive experiences for its users, NEAR said in a blog post.

1951 people found this interesting

How blockchain-based racing games can revolutionise NFT gaming

Christian Cahn von Seelen, Executive Director of Sales, Marketing and Digital, Škoda Auto Volkswagen India, sees Skodaverse as a dynamic hub for connection and creativity.

"It also showcases our commitment to sustainability and innovation through leveraging carbon-neutral blockchain technology that enables secure, transparent, and decentralised transactions," Seelen said.

Users can sign in, create, maintain their profiles, and monitor for updates via Škodaverse India’s Discord, Telegram, and Twitter, the companies said.

Skoda isn't the first car company to foray into the metaverse in India. In January, Hyundai launched Hyundai Pavillion on Metaverse, on Roblox. Another rival, Maruti Suzuki, was early on the metaverse bandwagon with its NEXAVerse, which was launched in early 2022. Most recently, it said it would give users access to ARENAVerse, which would serve as the equivalent of a digital showroom and a space where users could digitally interact with sales representatives, according to a report by Financial Express.

Edited by Megha Reddy

Share on
close

MOST VIEWED STORIES

1

2

3

4

5