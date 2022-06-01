Crypto wallet startup Liminal raises $4.7M from Elevation Capital, CoinDCX

Multi-signature wallet startup Liminal has raised a $4.7 million seed round led by Elevation Capital, along with participation from other notable investors, including CoinDCX, Balaji Srinivasan, and others.

The company will use the seed capital to hire new employees and invest in product development.

Founded in 2021, by Mahin Gupta, Co-founder of Indian crypto exchange Zebpay, Liminal claims to provide secure multi-party computation (MPC) services. If true, this would be a step forward in wallet security, especially at the institutional level, where it is unfeasible to have a single key to unlock a wallet.

According to the press release seen by YourStory, Liminal has accumulated over $50 million in assets under protection since its launch. It claims to have processed transactions of over $2.5 billion, and automated transactions worth $400 million.

The company counts Zebpay, DIFX, and Flitpay among its clients. It is focused on expanding in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) and the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) regions.

“With Liminal, we solve the very real problem of securing and scaling digital assets, where users have to use different wallets and infrastructure for different protocols," says Mahin Gupta.