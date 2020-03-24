From cooking to doing chores, how B-town celebs stay busy during the coronavirus lockdown

Ever since the outbreak of coronavirus, governments have ordered their citizens to stay at home. According to Worldometer, a real-time population data tracker, about 511 COVID-19 positive cases and 10 deaths have been reported in India, to date.





Social distancing has become the norm at the time of a pandemic. Bollywood actors have also been restricted to their homes and they have been spending their time doing housework, pursuing hobbies and spending time with their families.





Photo Credits: Flickr





Here's an update on what some B-town celebrities have been doing at home...

Katrina Kaif

Posting a video of herself washing the utensils at home, one of Bollywood’s leading ladies, Katrina Kaif said that she has to wash the dishes as her house-help is in self-quarantine.





She also posted the details of her workout regimen.





Rajkummar Rao

In two Instagram stories, the Bareilly ki Barfi actor showed off his cooking skills. Rajkummar Rao, along with his wife, Patralekha and filmmaker Viveck Daaschaudhary have been cooking sumptuous meals together. The actor posted on social media... “The first step of cooking is chopping vegetables. And if it is onions, you can wear sunglasses too.”

Sara Ali Khan

Like Rajkummar, the Simba actor, Sara Ali Khan, has also taken to Instagram to show off her cooking skills. She whipped up an omelette and a glass of chocolate milkshake recently. Since the Janata Curfew, Sara has also been sharing her workout regime with her fans.









Shilpa Shetty Kundra

Ever since the coronavirus lockdown, actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra has found new ways to engage with her eight-year-old son Viaan Raj Kundra. The mother of two took to Facebook to guide moms and gave them tips on how to keep their kids busy and happy.





Disha Patani

Disha Patani, who was last seen in the movie, Malang, has taken to the world of TikTok, along with her friend, Krishna Shroff. In the video shared by Disha on her TikTok account, they are seen in their pyjamas, wearing red bindi sand enacting a dialogue.

Kartik Aaryan

Just like Katrina, actor, Kartik Aaryan also had to wash dishes due to the absence of his maid. Sporting a white T-shirt and a beanie cap, Karthik captioned the picture as “Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki…”





Malaika Arora

While self-distancing herself during coronavirus, Malaika Arora showed off her cooking skills on Instagram.





She cooked a “Malabari veg stew for the soul” and said that everyone is sure to love it and it goes best with rice and gluten-free, vegan-chickpea bread.