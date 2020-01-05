2019 gave us some of the most amazing movies to date. From The Revenant starring Leonardo DiCaprio to Gully Boy featuring Ranveer Singh, we saw the cinematic magic unfold on screens.





And, 2020 is not going to be any different. With a new set of targets, goals, and resolutions to achieve, taking time off to watch exciting and thought-provoking films is something we are looking forward to this year with friends and family.





A myriad of films – sequels, remakes, historical drama, and live-action – are all slated to be released in 2020, and we cannot wait for it!





From Wonder Woman 1984 starring Gal Gadot to Deepika Padukone featuring as the real-life acid attack survivor, Lakshmi Agarwal in Chhapaak, these films are all releasing in 2020. YS Weekender brings you eight movies that you should look out for this year, and shouldn't miss watching in theatres near you.





Wonder Woman 1984

Wonder Woman





Wonder Woman 1984, which stars Gal Gadot, is a sequel to the 2017 hit movie, Wonder Woman. The upcoming superhero film is based on the DC Comics character and is directed by Patty Jenkins. It will also star Chris Pine.





The film’s trailer, which was released earlier in December shows the titular character’s friend and now foe, Cheetah, returning with a highly manipulative businessman, Max Lord, who promises to grant consumers all they wish for but at a cost.





The trailer also reveals Wonder Woman’s long lost love being resurrected, after dying in the previous film. Distributed by Warner Brothers, Wonder Woman 1984 is scheduled for a June 5, 2020 release.





Is this a dream? A flashback? Or the actual truth? We would have to wait and watch.

James Bond 007: No Time To Die





No Time to Die is the 25th instalment in the Ian Fleming authored James Bond franchise. A mystery/thriller spy film, the latest Bond film stars Daniel Craig, Rami Malek, and Lea Seydoux in lead roles.





Directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga and distributed by Universal Pictures, it tells the story of Agent 007 after he left the British Secret Intelligence Service, MI6.





The trailer reveals a CIA officer and a long-time friend of Bond, Felix Leiter approaching him to take on a new case of a missing scientist. When James Bond realises the scientist did not just mysteriously vanish and was abducted, he does everything within his control to track him down.





While the abductor is armed with new technology, one that the global spy had never witnessed before, he isn’t far behind, with ‘Q’ and his gadgets at Bond’s disposal.





Like the previous Bond movies, No Time To Die was shot in various locations across Jamaica, Italy, and Norway.





If you are a James Bond fan and have enjoyed the previous films, then you should put this on your list. The film is set to be released on April 8, 2020.

Mulan

Mulan





Disney characters and its animated movies have grasped our attention since Walt Disney released Mickey Mouse starring ‘Steamboat Willie’ in 1928.





Over the years, Disney has moved to live-action films with The Lion King, The Beauty and the Beast, etc. And, next in line is Mulan, a war film based on the Chinese folklore - ‘The Ballad of Mulan’.





This live-action film is produced by Disney and is an adaptation of the 1998 animated film. It is directed by Niki Caro and stars Chinese-American actress Liu Yifei.





According to Walt Disney Pictures, the film’s premise is set on how Hua Mulan, the eldest daughter of an honoured warrior takes the place of her ailing father when the Emperor of China issues a decree that one man per family must serve in the imperial Chinese army to defend the country from Huns.





The film is one that inspires and empowers young girls and women. Scheduled to be released on March 27, 2020, it is action-packed with romance that blossoms during training sessions, as well as on the battlefield.

The Grudge 2020





For years now, The Grudge series has been noted as one of the scariest films of all time. The fourth instalment, The Grudge 2020, hopes to carry on the legacy.





An American supernatural horror film based on the 2004 film of the same name, the film was inspired by the Japanese film, Ju-On: The Grudge, directed by Takashi Shimizu.





The film stars Andrea Riseborough, John Cho, and Betty Gilpin to name a few, and is directed by Nicolas Pesce.





The movie follows the story of a young mother who murders her entire family, and a detective who tries to solve the case, only to find the house being doomed by a vengeful spirit that tries to kill anyone who enters it.





Produced by Sony Pictures Entertainment, the film is slated to be released on January 3, 2020.

Gretel & Hansel





Gretel & Hansel is a dark fantasy-horror based on the Brothers Grimm fairytale of the same name and is directed by Oz Perkins.





It tells the story of a brother and sister, Hansel and Gretel, who get lost in a dark forest and follow a trail of food leading to a house that possesses a nexus of terrifying evil.





The movie stars Sophia Lillis and Sam Leakey in lead roles. Produced by Orion Pictures, the film is scheduled for a New Years’ Eve release on January 31, 2020.

Chhapaak





Deepika Padukone starring Chhapak is an upcoming Indian Hindi language drama film directed by Meghna Gulzar. Releasing on January 10, 2020, the movie also stars Vikrant Massey and is a film not to be missed.





Set in Mumbai and New Delhi, Chhappak tells the true-life story of the acid attack survivor, Laxmi Agarwal. It shows what led to her attack, how she pursued her life after, the struggles she overcame, and the meaningful love she found as an outcome of this journey.





Produced by Fox Star Studios, Chhapaak is a movie that will surely inspire the heart and should be on the watch list of all young women in Indian society.

Brahmastra





When it comes to Bollywood movies, how can we miss out on big-budgeted multi-starrer dramas? Well don’t worry, Dharma Productions’ Brahmastra will fill that void.





A superhero film directed by Ayan Mukherjee and produced by Karan Johar, Brahmastra stars Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, and Alia Bhatt in leading roles.





The movie follows the story of Shiva (based on Hindu mythology), and the journey of self-discovery, and his pursuit for true love. Set in a fictional land beyond one’s wildest imagination, Shiva must conquer his internal fears and demons, as well as the dark forces that threaten mankind’s very existence.





Director Ayan Mukherjee has described the film as one that is contemporary but possesses ancient elements.





The music in the film will have a futuristic theme with songs composed by musician Pritam and lyrics penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya.





Set to be a trilogy, all the instalments of Brahmastra will be released over 10 years, with the first instalment slated to be out in the summer of 2020.

‘83





'83 is a Hindi historical sports drama film directed by Kabir Khan and produced by Phantom Films in collaboration with Reliance Entertainment.





It is a biopic based on the then Indian Skipper Kapil Dev, what went on behind the scenes during the 1983 Cricket World Cup, and Team India’s eventual win.





The movie stars actors Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, and Harrdy Sandhu among others.





The film’s music is composed by Pritam, along with Tanishk Bagchi. It is scheduled to be released on April 10, 2020, and is expected to be a hit among cricket fans.









(Edited by Suman Singh)







