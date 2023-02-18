AeroFarms signs agreement with Silal to ideate on sustainable solutions in farming

AeroFarms and Silal UAE signed an agreement to collaborate on sustainable solutions for farming during the opening ceremony of Aerofarms AgX, the largest vertical farm in the world in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

This collaboration is aimed at improving the genetics and seedling quality of fruits and vegetables to become more resilient to extreme climatic conditions.

This partnership will also focus on the evaluation and testing of crops at the AeroFarms Agx that have large consumer demand.

Salmeen Alameri, CEO of Silal, highlighted that the partnership will support farmers of Abu Dhabi and the UAE to improve the quality of their yield with the help of advanced technologies, he said in a statement.

Founded in 2020, Silal is a part of the Abu Dhabi Development Holding Company. It is a fresh produce and agritech company aimed at diversifying sources of food products and promoting the manufactured and agrifood sector.

It also looks at managing procurement programs, strategic stocks of foodstuffs, executing specialised knowledge transfer programs on desert farming techniques and devising research and development projects, as per the company's website.

AeroFarms concluded its 2nd Annual AeroFarms AgTech Innovation Summit in Abu Dhabi on February 16. With over 24 speakers and more than 750 participants, the summit held discussions on the future of food and agriculture.





