Life-saving technologies on display at Arab Health 2023 conference in UAE

By Pooja Rajkumari
January 30, 2023, Updated on : Mon Jan 30 2023 16:42:21 GMT+0000
Life-saving technologies on display at Arab Health 2023 conference in UAE
The innovations in emergency care and life-saving technologies are displayed at the Arab Health 2023 event from January 30 to February 2, 2023.
At the Arab Health 2023 conference, health experts displayed innovative technology enabling emergency care providers in the UAE and globally to tend to patients with more efficiency and in a shorter time.


Some of the innovations include artificial intelligence, health apps, video games, portable point-of-care diagnostic devices, and medical drones.


The healthcare event is being held in Dubai, UAE from January 30 to February 2, 2023. Dr Rasha Buhumaid, Assistant Professor of Emergency Medicine at Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences, highlighted the importance of time in providing emergency medicine and how technology is transforming the emergency care sector, as per an official statement.

Some of the innovations in the AI space that were highlighted included patient care technologies that use digital maps to allocate the location for a patient's pre-hospital care, an AI tool that detects heart disease in 20 seconds instead of the usual 13 minutes, and others.

Other areas of focus included using drones to transfer medicines, PPE kits, and more during the pandemic, and apps that provide information and guidelines to physicians about in-flight medical emergencies, among others.


For any press-related queries or to share your press releases, please write to us at [email protected]

Edited by Kanishk Singh

