Dubai Chamber of Commerce Sustainability Week 2022 highlights stakeholder engagement and impact on sustainability

The Dubai Chamber of Commerce witnessed 113,600 employees across 330 companies from government, academic institutions, and non-profit organisations in its recently held Sustainability Week 2022.





Under the theme “Engaging Stakeholders in Sustainability, Improve Relevance, Ensure Priority, Enhance Impact”, the event aimed to raise awareness about the importance of involving and engaging stakeholders in the business sustainability journey.





As per the official press note, conversations revolved around stakeholder management techniques and strategies and solutions to achieving sustainability objectives.





This year, the Sustainability Week Exhibition focused on local sustainable initiatives and businesses serving as a forum for B2B stakeholder engagement of sustainable suppliers.





A campaign called, Let’s Engage Stakeholders in Sustainability, was also organised as part of the event, where more than 177 projects, activities, and events focused on stakeholder engagement attracted participation from local businesses.

Kamel Mellahi, Senior Manager, Dubai Chamber of Commerce Centre for Responsible Business, highlighted that the strong participation in the Sustainability Week 2022 reflected the commitment of top-notch sustainability leaders from the Dubai business community and abroad. He added that the event will bring a significant impact on best practices in Dubai.





The UAE is actively taking steps towards sustainability, carbon neutrality, and environment preservation through a series of ambitious initiatives. The country will also hold the COP28 in November 2023 in Dubai.