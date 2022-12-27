Menu
Foodics, SaveFast partner to launch in-restaurant simulation training centre

By Pooja Rajkumari
December 27, 2022, Updated on : Tue Dec 27 2022 12:49:04 GMT+0000
Foodics, SaveFast partner to launch in-restaurant simulation training centre
The training centre will offer a safe controlled environment that provides theoretical and simulated training experiences.
Cloud-based restaurant technology and payments platform Foodics has signed a partnership with SaveFast to launch an in-restaurant simulation training centre in Riyadh.


The training centre will boost tech and non-tech skills within the food and beverages sector, according to a press release in Zawya. The learning centre will offer a controlled environment with theoretical training and simulated training experiences, ranging from customer service to tech, food safety, food waste reduction and more.

Dubai delivery riders need driver's qualification certificate for work


SaveFast is a training academy and focusses on upskilling local communities and making people job-market-ready.


Abdulrahman Joud, Director of Foodics Academy said that the initiative aligns with the Kingdom's Vision 2030. The partnership was signed during the Saudi Feast 2022, the country's food event.


"Together with our training partner, SaveFast, the Foodics Academy Training Center will help boost tech and non tech skills for job seekers across the F&B sector, benefiting job seekers, restaurant owners and operators, as well as the whole ecosystem at large," he said.


This initiative will give restaurants access to certified job seekers and upscale their teams faster. It will also allow job seekers increased chances of employability.

Uber for trucks: Dubai-based TruKKer helps businesses find logistics service providers


SaveFast Training Academy has been in operation for over 10 years and has trained thousands of people around the world.


Foodics Academy was launched in 2022 as a learning hub in the F&B sector. It has so far enrolled over 1,000 learners across several courses.

Edited by Affirunisa Kankudti

