Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesYS ClubPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchCovid Tributes
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechSparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
SheSparks
TechSparks Mumbai
MSME Week
Brand Residency
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

Just In

GEM raises investment commitment in Everdome metaverse to $60M

Everdome had secured an investment of $10 million in August last year.

Pooja Rajkumari411 Stories
GEM raises investment commitment in Everdome metaverse to $60M

Wednesday April 26, 2023,

1 min Read

Bahama-based GEM Digital Limited has increased its investment commitment to UAE-based metaverse startup Everdome to $60 million. This comes after the appointment of Jeremiah Lopez as the new CEO of Everdome.

Last August, Everdome had secured an investment of $10 million from GEM.

GEM Digital's investment will focus on the delivery and expansion of Everdome, including product development, scalability and growth, said the company in a statement.

1139 people loved this story

Abu Dhabi launches $100M Culinary Investment Fund to facilitate the entry of global restaurant brands

The investment is in the form of a structured token subscription agreement with Everdome having control of the timing and the number of drawdowns. There are also no minimum drawdown obligations under the subscription. Everdome, at its discretion, can sell up to 200% of its average daily volume in tokens across multiple exchanges to GEM Digital, said the statement.

The investment comes after the successful server scaling of Everdome's ’Endurance Moon Skimmers,’’ an interactive gameplay that allows digital explorers 'Evernauts' to experience Moon-based exploration during their journey to Mars from Earth’s lower orbit.

Launched in 2022, Everdome is creating a hyper-realistic metaverse community that will allow individuals and businesses to own digital real estate in the metaverse, discover lands across planets, and engage with the audience.


For any press related queries or to share your press releases, write to us at
[email protected]


Edited by Swetha Kannan

Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Every morning we are born again. What we do today is what matters most

OnePlus Pad, Set for Pre-Order in India: Features, Prices, and Offers

ZestMoney pivots to SaaS as PhonePe eyes its tech, talent

Betting big on technology: How enterprise architecture at Lowe’s is shaping retail-tech innovation

Daily Capsule
Cautious Flipkart continues to hire
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Here’s how Flash helps ‘power shoppers’ manage online orders and grab rewards along the way

The only way to do great work is to love what you do

[Sunrise Stories] The Wisdom of the Empty Cup

AI Terminologies 101: Exploring Generative Adversarial Networks (GANs)