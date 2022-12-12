Menu
Setting the tone for 2023, HUB71 onboards 9 startups to its community

By Nikita Bameta
December 12, 2022, Updated on : Mon Dec 12 2022 12:39:07 GMT+0000
Setting the tone for 2023, HUB71 onboards 9 startups to its community
These startups have raised more than $10 million (AED 36.7 million) in funding each, $156.7 million (AED 575 million) collectively.
Abu Dhabi’s global tech ecosystem ﻿Hub71﻿ has onboarded a total of nine startups to its community. According to a statement shared by Zawya, these startups have raised more than $10 million (AED 36.7 million) in funding each and $156.7 million (AED 575 million) collectively.

About these startups

﻿BridgerPay﻿, Thndr, Abhi, ﻿GrubTech﻿, 44.01, Pemo, Perfobore, and DoBrain are others among the nine startups onboarded by Hub71 this year.


﻿Axiom﻿—a startup that helps companies monitor and analyse data—stood first amongst these. It raised $25 million (AED 93.6 million), which is 257% more than the highest amount raised by a startup joining Hub71 last year.


According to the statement, applications to join Abu Dhabi’s global tech ecosystem via Hub71’s Incentive Programme in 2022 have grown 100% year-on-year.


“As the startups we’ve onboarded at Hub71 have raised $1 billion collectively, our community is increasingly accelerating deal flow and reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s stature as a top investment destination for startups at all stages," said Badr Al-Olama, Acting Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Hub71.


Hub71 enables founders to build globally enduring homegrown tech companies in all sectors. It does so by providing access to global markets, a capital ecosystem, a global network of partners, and a talent-rich community, governed by forward-thinking regulation.


It comprises a diverse capital ecosystem of active investment partners comprising of over 30 VC firms to family offices, including Mubadala Investment Company. In 2022, Hub71’s community surpassed 200 startups after onboarding 21 startups in its third cohort of the year.

For any press-related queries or to share your press releases, write to us at gulf@yourstory.com

