Just In

India, UAE sign Bilateral Investment Treaty to further promote investments

Earlier in the month, the Union Cabinet in New Delhi gave its approval for signing and ratification of BIT with the UAE.

Press Trust of India8576 Stories
India, UAE sign Bilateral Investment Treaty to further promote investments

Wednesday February 14, 2024,

1 min Read

India and the UAE on Tuesday signed the Bilateral Investment Treaty (BIT), which will be a key enabler for further promoting investments in both countries.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UAE's President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan leaders witnessed the exchange of the BIT.

"This agreement will be a key enabler for further promoting investments in both countries," India's Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

India has signed both a Bilateral Investment Treaty and a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement with the UAE, the statement added.

Earlier in the month, the Union Cabinet in New Delhi gave its approval for signing and ratification of BIT with the UAE.

Cabinet approves bilateral investment treaty with UAE

The BIT is aimed at improving the confidence of investors, especially big investors, resulting in a rise in foreign investments and overseas direct investment (ODI) opportunities. It is also likely to have a positive impact on employment generation.

Besides increasing investments in India, the BIT with the UAE is also likely to help in realising the goal of Atmanirbhar Bharat by encouraging domestic manufacturing, reducing import dependence, and increasing exports, an official release had earlier said.


Edited by Megha Reddy

