Just In

Kuwaiti media outlet unveils AI news presenter Fedha

'Fedha' made an appearance on the Twitter account of Kuwait News, with an introduction in Arabic, stating, "I'm Fedha, the first presenter in Kuwait who works with artificial intelligence at Kuwait News. What kind of news do you prefer? Let's hear your opinions."

Nikita Bameta
Kuwaiti media outlet unveils AI news presenter Fedha

Monday April 17, 2023,

1 min Read

Kuwait News has introduced an artificial intelligence (AI) generated news presenter named Fedha who will read bulletins.

Fedha made an appearance on the Twitter account of Kuwait News, with an introduction in Arabic, stating, "I'm Fedha, the first presenter in Kuwait who works with artificial intelligence at Kuwait News. What kind of news do you prefer? Let's hear your opinions."

The virtual news presenter appeared as a woman with light coloured hair, dressed in a black jacket and white T-shirt.

UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar rank among top 6 emerging markets globally: Kearney report

Abdullah Boftain, Deputy editor-in-chief for both media outlets, stated that the introduction of a virtual news presenter comes as a test of AI's potential to offer "new and innovative content". In the future, Fedha may adopt a Kuwaiti accent, he added.

“Fedha is a popular, old Kuwaiti name that refers to silver, the metal. We always imagine robots to be silver and metallic in colour, so we combined the two,” Boftain said, according to a report by Al Jazeera.

Fedha's blond hair and light-coloured eyes reflect the oil-rich country’s diverse population of Kuwaitis and expatriates, he stated, adding, "Fedha represents everyone."

Kuwait News is associated with Kuwait Times, founded in 1961, as the Gulf's first English-language daily.


Edited by Megha Reddy

