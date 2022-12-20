KitchenomiKs, the Oman-based cloud kitchen operator, has raised $1.7 million in seed funding led by angel investors and other prominent Omani investors. The startup, registered at Abu Dhabi Global Market in early 2022, operates out of Oman.





The funding will be used for hiring talent, building more brands, and building centralised kitchens and technology.





The smart cloud kitchen startup is looking to expand across the GCC region. It is looking to build several food brands from automated hub-and-spoke cloud kitchen models. The startup has several automated satellite and central kitchens. The company stated it is also creating one of the largest networks of delivery-focused food brands.

“One of the most innovative things we have done in Oman is to create homegrown foodpreneurs to launch and scale their brand. One such success story is the launch of Shades of Yum, which can scale across MENA,” said Aankush Bhatia, Chief Executive and Founder of KitchenomiKs.

KitchenomiKs also partners with other restaurants and F&B brands to help them expand beyond their reach through a kitchen-as-a-service model. Founded in March 2022 by Aju Samuel, Aankush Bhatia, and Shrikant Shenoy, KitchenomiKs has over 30 employees and has an exclusive partnership with Oman Conventional and Exhibition Centre, the Sultanate's top meetings and conference venue.





The startup stated it follows a hybrid foodtech system on which KitchenomiKs is modelled. This includes a service platform for brands and restaurants that are partnering with them.