Omantel announces startups for Accelerator cohort

Oman's telecommunication service provider ﻿Omantel﻿ has chosen the startups AirGo, iON, TouchpoyntsOmani, Sayyad, and Zabonex for the second cohort of the Omantel Accelerator programme.





AirGo, iON, and TouchpoyntsOmani were chosen from among 100 startups that had applied online for the programme managed by Omantel Innovation Labs. They were selected through a rigorous selection process, which included boot camps and interviews with experts from within and outside Omantel, said a report in Times of Oman.





Sayyad and Zabonex were selected from Fikra, Omantel’s recently launched internal innovation programme.

The selected startups will be provided with both local and international mentorship and support to accelerate their solutions.





In addition to Omantel Accelerator, Omantel Innovation Labs also works with the Central Bank of Oman to accelerate fintech startups, under the Central Bank of Oman’s Fintech Accelerator programme. It also manages the incubation of startups under the national Upgrade programme.

The Omantel Innovation Labs, at Omantel's headquarters in Muscat, aims to support the startup ecosystem through accelerator programmes, hackathons, boot camps, and free workshops on technology entrepreneurship.