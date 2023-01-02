Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

Omantel announces startups for Accelerator cohort

By Pooja Rajkumari
January 02, 2023, Updated on : Mon Jan 02 2023 13:27:20 GMT+0000
Omantel announces startups for Accelerator cohort
The startups will be provided with local and international mentorship and support to accelerate their solutions.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Oman's telecommunication service provider ﻿Omantel﻿ has chosen the startups AirGo, iON, TouchpoyntsOmani, Sayyad, and Zabonex for the second cohort of the Omantel Accelerator programme.


AirGo, iON, and TouchpoyntsOmani were chosen from among 100 startups that had applied online for the programme managed by Omantel Innovation Labs. They were selected through a rigorous selection process, which included boot camps and interviews with experts from within and outside Omantel, said a report in Times of Oman.


Sayyad and Zabonex were selected from Fikra, Omantel’s recently launched internal innovation programme.

1492 people loved this story

Dubai Chamber of Commerce launches Cloud Computing Business Group

The selected startups will be provided with both local and international mentorship and support to accelerate their solutions.


In addition to Omantel Accelerator, Omantel Innovation Labs also works with the Central Bank of Oman to accelerate fintech startups, under the Central Bank of Oman’s Fintech Accelerator programme. It also manages the incubation of startups under the national Upgrade programme.

1458 people loved this story

Hajj Expo 2023 to be held in Jan 9-12

The Omantel Innovation Labs, at Omantel's headquarters in Muscat, aims to support the startup ecosystem through accelerator programmes, hackathons, boot camps, and free workshops on technology entrepreneurship.

Edited by Swetha Kannan

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Top 15 startup stories of 2022

Zomato's CTO Gunjan Patidar steps down

OYO saw over 4.5 lakh bookings on New Year's eve: Founder Ritesh Agarwal

YourStory UNCUT: Vinay Singhal on losing a Rs 300 Cr startup and building STAGE

Daily Capsule
The comeback kid: Corporate travel
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Zomato's CTO Gunjan Patidar steps down

Betting on outcomes of games will not be allowed; rules expected in Feb: MoS IT

OYO saw over 4.5 lakh bookings on New Year's eve: Founder Ritesh Agarwal

ShareChat's revenue rise 4.3 times for FY22

Startup news and updates: daily roundup (January 2, 2023)

Indian economy poised for further growth in 2023 despite global headwinds