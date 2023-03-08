Riyadh is set to host the world’s first Metaverse Discovery Day on June 8, 2023. It will be attended by a host of experts in the field from across the global including California, Dubai, New York, Edinburgh and more.

It will focus on informing and empowering attendees with knowledge around unlocking opportunities of their organisations within the metaverse segment to facilitate enhanced and unique experiences to their customers and stakeholders.

Besides this, the event is expected to help catapault Saudi Arabia's entry into the metaverse in major sectors like healthcare, retail, government sustainability, among many others, as per a press statement on Zawya.

The event also falls in line with the Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 agenda.

1400 people loved this story Keep the jargon aside: How Liminal is making it easier for businesses to understand and adopt digital assets in MENA

Keynote speakers, and panelists are expected to present case studies on how leading organisations and brands are providing their customers with unique and imaginative experiences, the statement read.





For any press related queries or to share your press releases, write to us at

[email protected]



