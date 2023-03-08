Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesYS ClubPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchCovid Tributes
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechSparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
SheSparks
TechSparks Mumbai
MSME Week
Brand Residency
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

Riyadh set to host Metaverse Discovery Day in June

By Nikita Bameta
March 08, 2023, Updated on : Wed Mar 08 2023 13:34:12 GMT+0000
Riyadh set to host Metaverse Discovery Day in June
The event is expected to serve as a catalyst for Saudi Arabia's leap into metaverse across major sectors such as healthcare, retail, government, sustainability, finance, tourism and leisure, construction and development, and smart cities.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Riyadh is set to host the world’s first Metaverse Discovery Day on June 8, 2023. It will be attended by a host of experts in the field from across the global including California, Dubai, New York, Edinburgh and more.

It will focus on informing and empowering attendees with knowledge around unlocking opportunities of their organisations within the metaverse segment to facilitate enhanced and unique experiences to their customers and stakeholders.

Besides this, the event is expected to help catapault Saudi Arabia's entry into the metaverse in major sectors like healthcare, retail, government sustainability, among many others, as per a press statement on Zawya.

The event also falls in line with the Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 agenda.

1400 people loved this story

Keep the jargon aside: How Liminal is making it easier for businesses to understand and adopt digital assets in MENA

Keynote speakers, and panelists are expected to present case studies on how leading organisations and brands are providing their customers with unique and imaginative experiences, the statement read.


For any press related queries or to share your press releases, write to us at
[email protected]


Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

India will go from a prepaid to a postpaid economy in the next 5 years: Nandan Nilekani

Fintech unicorn Slice picks up 5% stake in North East Small Finance Bank

Bengaluru-based buildAhome is helping build dream homes one step at a time

Deepika Padukone-led 82°E is attempting to rewrite D2C rules

Daily Capsule
Fashion forward with Adwaita Nayyar
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Mintifi raises $110M in Series D, Mitra secures early-stage funding

GDP growth may print at about 4 % in Q4: Report

Startup news and updates: daily roundup (March 8, 2023)

Google to offer fewer promotions to more senior positions this year: Report