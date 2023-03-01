Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesYS ClubPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchCovid Tributes
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
SheSparks
TechSparks Mumbai
MSME Week
Brand Residency
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

Saudi Arabia fintech firm Amwal raises $2.5M pre-seed funding

By Nikita Bameta
March 01, 2023, Updated on : Wed Mar 01 2023 05:34:29 GMT+0000
Saudi Arabia fintech firm Amwal raises $2.5M pre-seed funding
The investment round was co-led by Shorooq Partners and Outliers Venture Capital, alongside angel investors. The funding is expected to enable Amwal to enhance its technology and presence in the MENA region.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Saudi Arabia-based fintech firm Amwal has raised $2.5 million in a pre-seed round. The investment round was co-led by ﻿Shorooq Partners﻿and ﻿Outliers Venture Capital﻿, alongside angel investors.

Founded by Mohamed Zaghoo and Reda Reda in 2022, the startup aims to enhance the authentication of money across the world, through abstraction of payment tokenisation, device identity, and fraud prevention over a single application programming interface (API). It has also developed a cryptographic biometric checkout solution licensed by Saudi Central Bank.

The infusion of fund is expected to enable Amwal to enhance its technology and presence in the MENA region.

1014 people loved this story

This Dubai-based bootstrapped firm is building a one-stop platform for lending

Over 50 million online transactions take place in a day in the MENA region, according to the startup. Currently, they are authenticated through a mix of outmoded credential-based passwords and one-time passwords, which can be frictional, expensive to maintain and distribute, and phishable.

"Amwal enables its merchant network to increase their checkout conversion by 35%. It does so by removing the friction involved in account creation, authentication, shipping address, and payment details,” said Zaghoo. 

The startup aims to enhance authentication and authorisation for the region's $250-billion payment market, said a note shared by Wamda.


For any press related queries or to share your press releases, write to us at
[email protected]


Edited by Swetha Kannan

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

CRED Founder Kunal Shah draws Rs 15,000 per month

NoBroker grabs additional Rs 40 Cr in Series E funding; to collaborate with Google

EaseMyAI, Elevate Now, Jarsh Safety, SigTuple secure early-stage funds

Startup news and updates: daily roundup (March 1, 2023)

Daily Capsule
Razorpay’s successive profitable year
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

NoBroker grabs additional Rs 40 Cr in Series E funding; to collaborate with Google

Blinkit to launch Urban Company-like vertical for home services: Report

EaseMyAI, Elevate Now, Jarsh Safety, SigTuple secure early-stage funds

Startup news and updates: daily roundup (March 1, 2023)

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter