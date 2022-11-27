Upon completion a successful month-long Dubai Fitness Challenge 30X30, Crown Prince of Dubai Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Maktoum urged Dubai's residents to make it the fittest city in the world.





The sixth year of this initiative, launched by the crown prince completed a milestone when 193,000 runners participated in the recently concluded Dubai Run, as per a report by Gulf News.

1822 people loved this story UAE releases rules for celebrating National Day





"Congratulations to all fitness enthusiasts in Dubai for committing, once again, to the cause of fitness and health," said Sheikh Hamdan. "For many, participating in the Dubai Fitness Challenge has meant more than just engaging in 30 minutes of physical activity for 30 days. It has been a life-changing resolution to transform their well-being. This year's challenge truly embodied our vision to inspire the emirate's community of citizens and residents to make fitness their highest priority."

1086 people loved this story Crown Prince of Dubai approves new phase of metaverse strategy





The Dubai Fitness challenge puts a simple goal: complete 30 minutes of physical activity everyday for 30 days. It follows a month-long calendar of free workouts, exciting fitness events and wellness-centric entertainment. The initiative partnered with healthtech apps like Fitbit, Fitze, Steppi, Count'd, Les Mills and more to encourage Dubai residents to adopt a healthy lifestyle.





This story has been updated to correct a typo.