The Dubai Chamber of Commerce launches 3 new business groups for the gold sector

The Dubai Chamber of Commerce has launched three business groups for the gold sector—Gold Manufacturers, Gold Bullion and Refinery Group, and the Gold Designers Business Groups.





The three groups will act as platforms for members to advocate for policy changes that are beneficial for Dubai’s gold industry and drive the market's competitiveness. They are expected to sustain the overall growth of the industry and ensure its contribution to the economy.





1676 people loved this story This entrepreneur is bringing sustainable alternative to athleisure and dancewear with The Ido Movement





According to a press statement, Dubai has become a significant destination for trade and investment in gold. Imports have increased from $29.2 billion in 2017 to $48.7 billion in 2021, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14%. Additionally, exports have grown from $14.2 billion in 2017 to $26.3 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 17%.

The launch of the three business groups aligns with the Chamber's aim of setting up 100 business groups for sector-specific growth by the end of March 2023.





For any press related queries or to share your press releases, write to us at

[email protected]



