Trezi expands to UAE, partners with iAccel Gulf Business Incubator

﻿Trezi﻿, an immersive technology for architects, designers, real estate developers, and infrastructure firms, has expanded to the UAE through a collaboration with iAccel Gulf Business Incubator under Dubai SME patronage.

The UAE government's Dubai Metaverse strategy has had an impact on the company's goal to revolutionise design collaboration and increase stakeholder engagement in the region's growing construction industry.

"We are enthusiastic about the substantial potential to revolutionise collaboration and innovation within the real estate industry. The platform enables engineers and architects to seamlessly converge in a virtual realm, meticulously visualising your project," said Tithi Tewari, Co-founder of Trezi.

“As we enter the UAE market, we are grateful for the support of iAccel Gulf Business Incubator, as we launch our innovative venture in the UAE, gateway to the Middle East,” she added.

Trezi, founded in 2015 by Tithi and Gautam Tewari, enables stakeholders to communicate, collaborate, and make decisions efficiently from remote locations by incorporating technologies like Metaverse, AR, VR, MR, XR, conversational AI, and metahumans.

The platform is developed by SmartVizX, which offers annual subscriptions and bespoke services to architects, interior designers, real estate developers, infrastructure enterprise customers, building product manufacturers, suppliers, and students.

It is currently working with organisations such as Godrej, Delhi Metro, L&T, and Asian Paints.

"Aligned with Dubai's D33 agenda, the UAE’s economy is growing rapidly, providing startups with a large market to tap into. iAccel Gulf Business Incubator, a comprehensive ecosystem player in the UAE and the wider Middle East, is equipping innovative tech all around the globe to navigate the complexities of the UAE market and achieve strategic market entry,” said, Deepak Ahuja, CEO and Co-founder of iAccel Gulf Business Incubator.





