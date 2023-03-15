Menu
UAE fashion ecommerce startup Bazaara raises pre-seed funding

By Nikita Bameta
March 15, 2023, Updated on : Wed Mar 15 2023 07:43:42 GMT+0000
UAE fashion ecommerce startup Bazaara raises pre-seed funding
Bazaara has raised $230,000 in a round led by MENA seed investor Flat6Labs.
UAE-based fashion ecommerce startup Bazaara has raised $230,000 in pre-seed funding. The round was led by MENA seed investor Flat6Labs and also saw the participation of various angel investors.

With this capital, Bazaara aims to strengthen its presence in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC). It is also looking at a full launch in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia this year.

The free-to-use peer-to-peer resale fashion application allows users to purchase and sell pre-loved fashion items and accessories directly from other users.

Unicoin Women offers free membership to help women achieve financial freedom

Bazaara's aim is to create a sustainable and community-driven platform that enables users to monetise from recycling their wardrobe, said a statement shared on Wamda. A transaction fee is added on top of the seller’s profit for each sale.

The platform has over 20,000 users and has accumulated over 25,000 listings, with a combined value of more than $1.5 million, said the statement.


For any press related queries or to share your press releases, write to us at
[email protected]


Edited by Swetha Kannan

