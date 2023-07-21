I am not in the rat race, says actor Sonam Kapoor

Actor Sonam A Kapoor, who was on a maternity break, has made a comeback after three years in Sujoy Ghosh’s action thriller Blind.

The National Film Award winning actor, who made her Bollywood debut with Saawariya (2007), has delivered some noteworthy performances in movies like Delhi-6 (2009), Raanjhanaa (2013), and Neerja (2016).

“I have always been selective about the projects-I am not in the rat race,” Kapoor tells YS Life.

But acting is not Kapoor’s only forte. Known for her iconic fashion sense globally, she has often been called a ‘style icon’.

"I'd rather be known as a style icon who is also a leading actor": Sonam A Kapoor | Image source: Facebook

Between AK vs AK (2020), where Kapoor was last seen in a cameo, and Blind, the actor has embraced motherhood and how! She has been vocal about the challenges associated with pregnancy, and has shared her journey and experiences through her social media profiles.

Recently, D2C brand The Moms Co., and Kapoor, who is the brand ambassador for its skincare and childcare range, launched ‘For every mom, through every change’ campaign, acknowledging and understanding the changes that a mother goes through during childbirth. “As a new mother, I have experienced first-hand how transformative the journey of motherhood can be, both physically and emotionally,” Kapoor says.

In a conversation with YS Life, Kapoor spoke about fashion, parenthood, and getting back to acting.

Edited excerpts from the interview:

YS Life (YSL): Looking back at the 15-years that you have spent in Bollywood, which project has been the closest to your heart, and why?

Sonam A Kapoor (SK): Over the years, I have been blessed and lucky with the roles I have got to play. At the same time, there is no substitute for hard work and I have worked extremely hard on the projects that I have been a part of.

Raanjhana has always been very close to my heart since it explored ideas and conflicts that make you think.

Sonam Kapoor in Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla

1284 people loved this story Actor Janhvi Kapoor gets candid about her work and fitness journey

YSL: How has the definition of Sonam Kapoor changed in the last year, after parenthood?

SK: Becoming a mother is one of the most transformative experiences in a woman’s life. It’s amazing how a tiny little human can change your entire world in an instant. From the moment Vayu was born, I experienced a flood of emotions-joy, love, exhaustion, and even a bit of fear.

And as I adjusted to my new role as a mother, I found myself making both little and big changes in my life. It involves shifting my priorities to put my child’s needs first and figuring out how to balance my career with my new role as a mother. I’ve also become much more conscious of my health and wellness after becoming a mother. I’m more mindful of what I eat and try to make time for exercise and self-care whenever I can.

Kapoor with her husband Anand Ahuja and son Vayu | Image source: Facebook

YSL: In the process, did you ever face any kind of an identity crisis? How did you deal with it?

SK: I'm sure everyone faces some kind of identity crisis at some point in their lives. It's a normal part of growing up and figuring out who you are. The important thing is to not let it define you. Find the things that make you unique and celebrate them. Be proud of who you are, and don't let anyone tell you otherwise. I would also recommend taking breaks to spend time with yourself and your loved ones.

YSL: How has having a baby panned out career-wise? Did you have to put any shoots on hold?

SK: Right now, my number one priority is my son. As a mother, I want to give him my 100% and do my best. Nothing comes before him. That means that my career will have to take a backseat for the time being.

I remember having an internal conflict about whether or not I should take time off. So, while my priorities have unmistakably shifted to being a mother, I won’t stop acting completely. It’s something I’m passionate about, and I will continue to explore opportunities in the industry.

YSL: What does a usual day in Sonam Kapoor’s life look like?

SK: It actually varies depending on my work engagements and schedules, but I try taking quick 20-minute walks three times a day. Also, I have started doing pilates every day to ensure fitness is a key part of my daily routine.

YSL: Being born to famous parents, and growing in the ‘Kapoor’ household, did you ever feel any kind of pressure of living up to certain expectations?

SK: Growing up, Rhea, Harshvardhan, and I were kept out of the public eye. Nobody really knew what we looked like. But back then was a different generation, and I wasn’t really ever published. And I think that gave us a shot at a normal childhood.

I think coming from a film background is a privilege and a responsibility, and I am grateful for the family I come from and wouldn’t want it any other way.

Kapoor during Wimbledon 2023 in Daniel Lee's Resort 24 collection for Burberry | Image source: Facebook

1303 people loved this story I can move past rejection very quickly, says actor Tillotama Shome

YSL: What do you feel about bringing up Vayu under the spotlight?

SK: We will be raising Vayu between Mumbai and London. He will lead a normal life like we did when we were growing up and we will make sure that we provide an environment in which he is comfortable–whether in the limelight or otherwise.

YSL: As much as you have been loved for your style, you have faced criticism for wearing your heart on your sleeve. How do you deal with online trolling?

SK: As someone who has been very experimental with her style, I have been fortunate to receive immense love and appreciation for my sense of style and expression of my individuality.

However, like many public figures, I have also faced criticism and online trolling from time to time. Dealing with such negativity can be challenging, but I've learned to navigate through it with grace and strength. I firmly believe in staying true to myself and my choices, including wearing my heart on my sleeves. I embrace my emotions and vulnerabilities because I believe they make me who I am. It's okay to be sensitive and express my feelings openly. This mindset helps me stay grounded and confident in the face of criticism.

Another key aspect of dealing with online trolling is surrounding myself with a support system of loved ones and well-wishers. They provide me with a strong shield against negativity, offering encouragement, and reminding me of the genuine love and support I receive from my fans. Their positive energy helps me stay focused on my goals and not get weighed down by the trolls.

" I love fashion and I'm proud of the way I've been able to use my platform to promote Indian designers and craftsmanship": Sonam A Kapoor | Image source: Facebook

YSL: If you could, would you change anything about your journey?

SK: Looking back at my journey, there are no regrets. Every step that I took, every role that I played, and every experience that I had has shaped me into the person I am today.

While there have been ups and downs, I believe that every challenge has only made me stronger and more resilient. So, I wouldn't change a thing. I embrace both the successes and the failures, as they have all contributed to my growth and evolution as an artist and as an individual.

YSL: ‘Sonam Kapoor the style icon’ or ‘Sonam Kapoor, India’s leading actor’– which one would you choose?

SK: To be honest, I'm not sure I can choose between the two. I love fashion and I'm proud of the way I've been able to use my platform to promote Indian designers and craftsmanship.

But I'm also passionate about my work as an actor, and I'm grateful for the opportunities I've had to play complex and challenging roles. If I had to pick one, I'd say I'd rather be known as a style icon who is also a leading actor. But really, I'm just Sonam Kapoor, and I'm happy to be known as just that.

YSL: What next? When can we see you again on the silver screen?

SK: I'm working on a few exciting projects right now. I have become more selective while choosing scripts as it’s important for me to focus on Vayu and also choose to find the right project that allows me to bring my best to the silver screen. I want to make sure that I'm choosing projects that I'm passionate about and that will allow me to be a present mom.