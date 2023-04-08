Mindfulness: A panacea for a good life in today’s world

Paying attention to what’s going on in the moment is not easy. Often, we find ourselves spending most of our time on either thinking about what’s coming up or dwelling on things in the past that we can’t change.

While doing so, we can miss out on experiencing the present. It is not surprising that in today’s cut-throat world, where life is hectic and desires aplenty, the balance of life is disturbed and there is disharmony, leading to stress and disease.

In this setting then, is it possible to train your mind to focus on the present? The answer to that may not be simplistic, but by putting in a conscious effort, it is possible.

As you gain awareness about the inner workings of your thoughts and the environment, you can observe moments without judgement—otherwise known as mindfulness.

Mindfulness is about being aware, not only of yourself, but of your body, mind and thoughts, and the outside world in each moment. However, this is not for the purpose of judging yourself or others. I believe it is a moment-by-moment awareness through a gentle and nurturing lens. The seasons come and go, leaves are shed and renewed. Day follows night, rest follows activity. This is the law of nature. It has balance and harmony.

Nowadays, while doing any activity, be it in our office, home or anywhere else, we have no time to relax as there are several distractions, giving rise to fatigue. We tend to expect a great deal from ourselves and others. Sometimes the goals that we set for ourselves and others are not realistic.

In fact, this can even affect people around us, who are put through much stress to meet up to the goals set by us. Being aware and having a sympathetic attitude can help build a better atmosphere and better relationships.

There is a strong need to increase awareness about the way we behave and put in the necessary effort to bring about positive changes in society consciously.

There is also a need for better communication. In many cases, there is expectation without articulating what these expectations are. This is due to a lack of mindful thought process. In other words, relationships are on a better footing if there is mindful communication. It not only builds better relationships but is also beneficial to you.

Guided meditation can help to gradually focus the mind, which is why it is a part of yoga.

Yogic asanas help to release toxins and detoxify the system. They also help to improve blood circulation and master breath control. The general feeling of well-being and vitality improves the mental outlook, increasing awareness, boosting self-confidence and adding zest to life.

Finding myself through mindfulness

A little while back in Paris, I used to work hard during the day—putting in more than 12-14 hours, and it used to get difficult to handle such work pressure. Then I decided to take my mind off my official duties beyond a point and spend my entire evenings walking down the Champs-Elysées or just sipping coffee at a wayside café, long past midnight. That rejuvenated me.

Listening to music, the soft melodies of ghazals, in subdued lighting, helps me de-stress. Painting and writing poetry are also great restorers of my body, mind and soul. They help to put me back in touch with myself consciously.

Shahnaz Husain paints to de-stress.

For others, a good life may be living for a hundred years, but I live a lifetime between the rising and setting of the sun. I try to make every minute, every second worthwhile–a memory imprinted on the sands of time.'

Clinical benefits of mindfulness

Tackling depression

Mindfulness can help individuals to deal with depression. During such a phase, attention tends to get diverted into the past or future. You spend time focusing on the negative experiences of the past or worrying about things to come. Mindfulness helps you become a spectator to such thoughts—evoking the feeling of being able to sit next to your window and watch thoughts floating by like leaves in the air. Developing the skill of mindfulness can help stop being pulled into any one thought and blown away.

Helping people with eating disorders

For those struggling with eating disorders, mindfulness is known to help overcome eating disorders. Mindful eating involves paying closer attention to your food, its intake, and how it makes you feel. In addition to helping, you learn to distinguish between physical and emotional hunger; it may also help reduce disordered eating behaviour. It is a technique that helps better manage eating habits.

People with addiction can benefit from mindfulness

Pre-pandemic studies indicate that more than 85% of individuals relapse to drug or alcohol use within one year of treatment. With the advent of COVID-19, those attempting to recover from substance use disorders (SUDS) are more vulnerable to relapse than ever before. According to the Addiction Policy Reform Survey, one in three report changes in treatment due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

MBRP, or Mindfulness-based Relapse Prevention, combines mindfulness and cognitive behavioural relapse prevention skills to help individuals avoid getting into a relapse.

How mindfulness helps

Between stimulus and response there is a space. In that space is our power to choose our response. Mindfulness gives us the ‘psychological space’ to observe urges and cravings.

