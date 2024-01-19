Drift into a gastronomic paradise at Swwing

For celebrated chef-entrepreneur Tarun Sibal, Swwing isn’t just another chapter in his culinary career, it’s a culmination of his journey as a chef thus far.

“I see opening restaurants as being similar to a film,” he says, seated comfortably in a cosy chair at his slick and savvy outlet in Bengaluru.

The Swwing Bar

Swwing is nothing short of picture perfect with snug seating and warm, ambient light filling the space gently. Almost every corner of the space is designed with purpose and intent.

The bar gives an illusion of a swing from a certain vantage point, while the rattan fixtures lend the overall space a beachy vibe–the kind you are likely to experience on the shores of a sleepy coastal town. Incidentally, the theme for the restaurant came to Sibal during one of his trips to Goa. Sibal recalls being consumed in the moment as he glanced upon a single swing set overlooking the ocean. An idea struck, and, ta-da, Swwing came about!

Coastal connect

“I have travelled extensively, especially across the coastline, the Spice Route … I’d say the entire culinary programme for Swwing was based on these journeys,” explains Sibal, who is known for his other ventures Khikhi, a lively bar in New Delhi, and Titlie, a resto-bar in Goa.

Cosy, coastal vibes at Swwing

The menu at Swwing reflects beachy, coastal sentiments even in the smallest details. It is expansive, with over 40 dishes, and combines several elements inspired from Cambodia, Singapore, and other places along the Spice Route.

Among the small plates, the scrumptious crab toast with mulligatawny soup takes one right to the beachside. Interestingly, the crab is easy on the palate despite being lush.

The simple hummus is elevated to an intricate level with compressed watermelon pieces, giving the dish a much-needed freshness. And the murruku on the side provides an irresistible kick to the culinary delight.

A wine bar that’s trying to give patrons an unforgettable experience has to have great drinks, and Swwing doesn’t fall short in this department. Its take on Shochu and wine cocktails is unique, making them welcome entrants to the competitive wine scene in Bengaluru.

My personal favourite was Swwing’s spin on the classic spritz. While spritz has been all over the internet in recent times, this one is definitely special. Mixed with a refreshing citrus base, it’s easy to drink, and pairs perfectly with some of the heavier courses on the menu.

The Goan Silacher Gochujang Ghee Roast

Among the mains, the tomato sticky rice biryani bowled me over. As someone who has grown up eating traditional South Indian fare, I found this twist on rice exciting and unusual. The succulent rice was topped with sauce that gave it a savoury, spicy edge.

The Gochujang Ghee Roast–a fusion of an Indian goat classic with a Korean sauce–was an unexpected showstopper. The meat was tangy, paired with a crispy laccha paratha.

One might not expect vanilla yoghurt to be exciting. But it was, at Swwing–baked to perfection and served alongside mangosteen, giving a rich yet balanced end to the meal.

Batting through a sea of restaurants

Dark chocolate filter coffee mousse

Sibal knew he had to do something different to stand out in the bustling food scene in Bengaluru. Also, being located in Indiranagar–a neighbourhood choc-a-bloc with eateries and microbreweries, all vying for the attention of the discerning diner–is a challenge in itself. So, getting the menu right was crucial.

Commenting on Swwing’s menu, Sibal says, “The idea was to make the familiar more enticing or interesting, and the non-familiar more approachable.”

Sibal also talks about the feeling a restaurant imbues.

“The key to making a restaurant work is how it makes you feel,” he says.

Swwing left me with a sense of warmth and comfort. Right from the staff who greets you when you get in till the time the cheque is delivered, everything here is done with the purpose of drawing you in and making you feel at ease.

YS Life picks

Food: Hummus with Murruku, Kingfish Masala Fry with Mango Peanut Salsa

Drinks: Swwing’s Spritz

Cost for two: Rs 2,500 + taxes; currently open only for dinner