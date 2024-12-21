Celebrate Christmas in style: Top destinations for a festive party or a white Christmas

‘Tis the season for Christmas cheer! The festival that marks the birthday of Jesus Christ is all about revelry. Streets decorated with glittering lights, church choirs singing classics like ‘Jingle Bells’ and ‘Silent Night’, and the heady aroma of plum cakes create a sense of warmth and magic in the air.

This is a typical scene in some Indian cities—where Christmas celebrations are grander than others. If you want to experience these festivities, we’ve curated a list of destinations where you can head and enjoy yourself.

Goa

Our Lady of the Immaculate Conception Church in Panjim, Goa, decorated for Christmas | Image source: Shutterstock

This is a no-brainer because no state celebrates Christmas like Goa. It’s like a non-stop party with every bylane brightly lit and soft music playing in the background. The old-style Goan bakeries like Confeitaria 31 de Janeiro churn a host of Christmas goodies, while the restaurants and pubs become venues for the hottest bashes in town.

But it’s the churches where tradition continues to take centre stage. Head to the Basilica of Bom Jesus, Sé Cathedral, and St. Cajetan Church to marvel at the decorations or attend midnight masses. Apart from this, you can also meet and greet the community or join little kids in singing Christmas carols.

Once you’re done, make your way to some prominent Christmas markets in the city—Mapusa, Calangute, or the Anjuna flea market. Shop for baubles or clothes, and indulge in Goan treats like bebinca and plum cakes to your heart’s content.

Kochi

Men and women in Kochi, dressed up as dancers at a parade at carnival on Christmas | Image source: Shutterstock

This list is incomplete without a mention of Kochi in Kerala. Every year, the century-old 80-foot rain tree at Veli Maidan glitters with bells, streamers, and even baby Santa! Lit up every year, it is popular for photo-ops for the gram.

What's more, the Jacob Road in the city is decorated with buntings every year. According to a media outlet, over 800 stars and 25,000 metres of cloth are used!

Want to experience the tradition of Christmas? Head to The Church of Saint Francis, where the midnight mass is a big affair.

Also, forget about the calories and nosh on delicacies like the Mattancherry plum cake, seasoned with spices from the Mattancherry market in Kochi. There are also achappams or rose cookies made with rice flour, which are hugely popular!

Shillong

Shillong, the capital of Meghalaya, has become a popular tourist destination in the last decade. After all, it has the makings of a perfect holiday—scenic hills, restaurants and bars, and several malls and markets.

During Christmas, Shillong turns into a wonderland, with fairy lights dotting every nook and cranny. The décor is spectacular—besides towering Christmas trees, icicle lights, and miniature reindeer make an appearance!

While embarking on nature trails and sipping on hot chocolate with a view is one of the top things to do, don’t miss a chance to go to the Police Bazaar. The streets here are lined with shopping and food carts (especially on Christmas), so there’s much you can do. You could also make your way to Ward’s Lake to see some pretty festive décor.

And don’t leave the city without a stop at some of its most stunning churches—All Saints Cathedral and Shillong Baptist Church, to name a few. They host programmes all day long on Christmas—from carols to storytelling sessions to acquaint people with the significance of the festival.

Puducherry

Sacred Heart Church church at Podicherry | Image source: Shutterstock

Known as the ‘French Riviera of the East’, Puducherry is a great place to celebrate Christmas in style. While strolling on its promenades and indulging in delicious food is always a part of the list, the city is abuzz with Christmas beach parties.

Bookmark Serenity, Promenade, and Paradise Beach for some of the most fun parties, where you can meet like-minded people and let your hair down. The décor, the food and drinks, and the music–everything is top-notch. What's more, you can dance away till the wee hours of the morning.

After a night of partying, you can head to the city’s popular cathedrals the next day—the Immaculate Conception Cathedral with Baroque architecture, and the Church of Our Lady of Angels, by the sea.

And if you have a sweet tooth, Auroville Bakery and Baker Street are your best bet for Christmas goodies like gingerbread cookies and cinnamon-flavoured bakes.

Lansdowne

How about celebrating a white Christmas this year? Well, the chances are plenty if you plan on visiting Lansdowne, a cantonment town in Uttarakhand. Ditch the touristy hotspots like Mussoorie and Nainital and come here to enjoy some quietude during the festive season.

On your itinerary must be the St. John’s church, visible from a distance thanks to its whitewashed walls and sloping red roof. Step inside and you will be awestruck by its arched ceilings and the use of woodwork. That’s not all—the paintings and murals on the walls depict scenes from the Bible.

A short distance away is the Tip-n-Top viewpoint, where you can witness magical views of the mountainscape while sipping on hot chai with Maggi noodles.

While you’re in Lansdowne for Christmas, go to the Lansdowne Bakery and indulge in its cakes and tarts. Some of the recommendations here are Lardy cake, bread pudding, Hollander tart, and Dundee cake.

Kolkata

Park Street in Kolkata is decked with colourful lights in Christmas | Image source: Shutterstock

Kolkata certainly knows how to celebrate festivals—be it Durga Puja or Christmas. Park Street, the city’s favourite spot, is a sight to behold. The entire street is decked up with colourful lights, Christmas trees, Santa figures to twinkling stars, and everything in between—Kolkata truly is the ‘City of Joy’ at this time of the year. Plus, these festivities go on for over a month. Head to Allen Park to join choirs and celebrate the festive spirit, or visit St Paul’s Cathedral—the first Anglican cathedral in Asia—for a truly magical experience.

No festival is complete without good food, and Kolkata has plenty of places to appease your palate. On Park Street, legacy restaurants like Flurys’, Trincas, and Mocambo are ideal for enjoying a bite of Continental food alongside winter tipples like mulled wine and hot toddy.

Post your stroll in Park Street, head to New Market for all your dessert cravings. Nahoum and Sons, the century-old Jewish confectionery in the heart of New Market, is the go-to spot for its three variations of traditional Christmas cakes and snacks.

Another highlight is the Christmas Festival, which will be on till December 30. This gala will bring different artists from across the country under one roof, making it a fun-filled celebration.