Curtain Raiser: Here’s all you can do on November 26 and 27

Curtain Raiser is a weekly column by YS Life to nudge our readers in the right direction and make the most of their weekends. It brings to you a curation of major events across Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Kolkata.

Mumbai

NCPA International Jazz Festival 2022

When: 25-27 November

Where: Tata Theatre, NCPA

Cost: N/A





The National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA) is bringing the International Jazz Festival to Mumbai this year, with Grammy-nominated musicians performing to create some of the finest and highest standard jazz Mumbai has ever heard.





Tickets available on the NCPA website.

Arijit Singh - One Night Only Tour

When: November 26

Where: Jio World Garden

Cost: Rs 15,000 onwards

Come sing-along to the beautiful melodies of Arijit Singh, LIVE!





Tickets available on Paytm Insider.

Delhi

Misra Poetry Live

When: November 26

Where: Kiran Nadar Museum Of Art

Cost: Rs 600





Pranav Misra, a Lucknow born poet and Co-founder and CEO of fashion label HUEMN, presents an intimate reading of his compilations of Hindi poetry with an emphasis on his most recent works.





Tickets available on Paytm Insider.

SneakinOut 2.0 Streetwear Event

When: November 26

Where: DLF Avenue Saket

Cost: Rs 399 onwards





SteppinOut x SoleSearch with Royal Enfield present SneakinOut 2.0, a festival that will witness the best of sneaker, streetwear, and culture brands, with over 100 exhibitors from around the country and a curation of elite musicians, fun-filled activities and more.





Tickets available on Paytm Insider.

Kolkata

Kenny Sebastian Tour 2022

When: November 27

Where: Kala Mandir Auditorium

Cost: Rs 999 onwards





Kenny Sebastian is back on the road with his sixth comedy special “Professor of Tomfoolery”. Be a part of the live stand-up experience with one of the best stand-up comedy performers in the country.





Tickets can be booked on Paytm Insider.

Space & Time Presents Ace Ventura

When: November 26, 27

Where: Club Fenicia

Cost: Rs. 999 onwards

Ace Ventura is one of the leading and busiest DJs & artists on the progressive and psytrance scene. Catch him live this weekend.





Tickets available on Paytm Insider.

Bengaluru

Vroom Dragmeet

When: November 26 and 27

Where: Taneja Aerospace and Aviation Limited, Hosur

Cost: Rs 600 onwards





Witness modified Indian Cars and Indian Bikes to Supercars and Superbikes all gunning to set the best quarter mile timing. The participants line up included performance upgraded vehicles like: Lamborghini, Ferrari, Aston, Nissan GTR, EVO, Porsche, Maserati, Kawasaki, Suzuki, BMW, Yamaha, Honda, and many more.





Tickets available on Paytm Insider.

Sunburn Arena ft. DJ SNAKE

When: 27 November

Where: Bengaluru International Exhibition Centre

Cost: Rs 999 onwards

The biggest Sunburn Arena tour of the season is here! Catch the one and only DJ Snake perform in Bengaluru this weekend!





Tickets available on BookMyShow.

Hyderabad

Sunday Soul Sante

When: November 27

Where: HITEX Exhibition Center

Cost: Rs 150 onwards





The city’s 12th edition of Sunday Soul Sante will showcase the best of India, in terms of art and all its forms, a variety of crafts, food, fashion, accessories, pottery, entertainment, home furnishings, and many more.





Tickets available on Paytm Insider.

The Jungle Edit 2.0

When: November 26

Where: Hyatt Hyderabad Gachibowli

Cost: Rs 199 onwards





Get ready for a feast of fun with 50 pop-up stalls, food, live music, games, and activities.





Tickets available on Paytm Insider.