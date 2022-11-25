Curtain Raiser: Here’s all you can do on November 26 and 27
November 25, 2022, Updated on : Sat Nov 26 2022 05:06:06 GMT+0000
- +0
- +0
Curtain Raiser is a weekly column by YS Life to nudge our readers in the right direction and make the most of their weekends. It brings to you a curation of major events across Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Kolkata.
Mumbai
NCPA International Jazz Festival 2022
When: 25-27 November
Where: Tata Theatre, NCPA
Cost: N/A
The National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA) is bringing the International Jazz Festival to Mumbai this year, with Grammy-nominated musicians performing to create some of the finest and highest standard jazz Mumbai has ever heard.
Tickets available on the NCPA website.
Arijit Singh - One Night Only Tour
When: November 26
Where: Jio World Garden
Cost: Rs 15,000 onwards
Come sing-along to the beautiful melodies of Arijit Singh, LIVE!
Tickets available on Paytm Insider.
Delhi
Misra Poetry Live
When: November 26
Where: Kiran Nadar Museum Of Art
Cost: Rs 600
Pranav Misra, a Lucknow born poet and Co-founder and CEO of fashion label HUEMN, presents an intimate reading of his compilations of Hindi poetry with an emphasis on his most recent works.
Tickets available on Paytm Insider.
SneakinOut 2.0 Streetwear Event
When: November 26
Where: DLF Avenue Saket
Cost: Rs 399 onwards
SteppinOut x SoleSearch with Royal Enfield present SneakinOut 2.0, a festival that will witness the best of sneaker, streetwear, and culture brands, with over 100 exhibitors from around the country and a curation of elite musicians, fun-filled activities and more.
Tickets available on Paytm Insider.
Kolkata
Kenny Sebastian Tour 2022
When: November 27
Where: Kala Mandir Auditorium
Cost: Rs 999 onwards
Kenny Sebastian is back on the road with his sixth comedy special “Professor of Tomfoolery”. Be a part of the live stand-up experience with one of the best stand-up comedy performers in the country.
Tickets can be booked on Paytm Insider.
Space & Time Presents Ace Ventura
When: November 26, 27
Where: Club Fenicia
Cost: Rs. 999 onwards
Ace Ventura is one of the leading and busiest DJs & artists on the progressive and psytrance scene. Catch him live this weekend.
Tickets available on Paytm Insider.
Bengaluru
Vroom Dragmeet
When: November 26 and 27
Where: Taneja Aerospace and Aviation Limited, Hosur
Cost: Rs 600 onwards
Witness modified Indian Cars and Indian Bikes to Supercars and Superbikes all gunning to set the best quarter mile timing. The participants line up included performance upgraded vehicles like: Lamborghini, Ferrari, Aston, Nissan GTR, EVO, Porsche, Maserati, Kawasaki, Suzuki, BMW, Yamaha, Honda, and many more.
Tickets available on Paytm Insider.
Sunburn Arena ft. DJ SNAKE
When: 27 November
Where: Bengaluru International Exhibition Centre
Cost: Rs 999 onwards
The biggest Sunburn Arena tour of the season is here! Catch the one and only DJ Snake perform in Bengaluru this weekend!
Tickets available on BookMyShow.
Hyderabad
Sunday Soul Sante
When: November 27
Where: HITEX Exhibition Center
Cost: Rs 150 onwards
The city’s 12th edition of Sunday Soul Sante will showcase the best of India, in terms of art and all its forms, a variety of crafts, food, fashion, accessories, pottery, entertainment, home furnishings, and many more.
Tickets available on Paytm Insider.
The Jungle Edit 2.0
When: November 26
Where: Hyatt Hyderabad Gachibowli
Cost: Rs 199 onwards
Get ready for a feast of fun with 50 pop-up stalls, food, live music, games, and activities.
Tickets available on Paytm Insider.
Edited by Megha Reddy
- +0
- +0