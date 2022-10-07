Curtain Raiser: Here's all you can do on October 8 and 9
October 07, 2022, Updated on : Sat Oct 08 2022 05:44:29 GMT+0000
Curtain Raiser is a weekly column by YS Life to nudge our readers in the right direction and make the most of their weekends. It brings to you the curation of major events across Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Kolkata.
Here's what you can do this weekend:
Delhi-NCR
Lucky Ali Live Concert
When: October 8, 4 PM
Where: International Trade Expo Centre Limited, Sector 62, Noida
Cost: Rs 2,499
SteppinOut Indie Fest
Think good company, great food and an interesting line-up of budding Indie artists– that’s what SteppinOut Indie Fest has to offer. Groove to songs by artists Twin Strings, Ishaan Kaushik, Dream Note, Hanita Bhambri, and Vasu Raina in Gurugram this Saturday.
When: October 8, 7 PM
Where: Imperfecto Patio, Gurugram
Cost: Rs 499 onwards
Luft-e-Lucknow
When: October 8
Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre
Cost: Rs 200 onwards
Mumbai
Stand Up for Sanity
Sumukhi Suresh, Rohan Joshi, Atul Khatri, Abish Mathew, Ashish Shakya, Azeem Banatwalla, Kautuk Shrivastava, Sahil Shah, Neville Shah, and Sumaira Shaikh, all under one roof. Need we say more? Seats are filling fast, grab yours soon for a Sunday full of laughter.
When: October 9, 7 PM
Where: Bal Gandharva Rang Mandir, Bandra
Cost: Rs 499 onwards
The Bandra Flea Festival (Vintage edition)
If vintage is your style, spend this weekend at the Bandra Flea Festival and indulge in great-smelling candles, tarot reading, and some good food. What more? Take back home thrifted clothes, and wall arts by homegrown brands.
When: October 8- 9, 11 AM- 9 PM
Where: Adagio, Chapel Road, Bandra- West
Cost: Rs 99
‘The Sea World’ finger painting workshop
When: October 9, 4 PM
Where: Grandmama’s Cafe, Tardeo
Cost: Rs 2,000
Bengaluru
Pottery Workshop
When: October 8- 9, 8 30 AM- 1 30 PM
Where: Lahe Lahe, Kodihalli
Cost: Rs 1,652 onwards
Supermoon ft. B Praak
When: October 8, 6 PM
Where: Manpho Convention Centre, Nagawara
Cost: Rs 999 onwards
67th Filmfare Awards- South
When: October 9, 4 30 PM
Where: Bengaluru International Exhibition Centre, Hobli
Cost: Rs 1,500 onwards
A Hippie Trip to Gokarna
When: October 7- 10
Where: Gokarna
Cost: Rs 3,999
Kolkata
Sneakin Out
When: October 8, 3 PM
Where: Cloud Social Rooftop Lounge, Gariahat
Cost: Rs 299 onwards
Lunch on Lenin Cruise
When: October 7 and 8, 2 PM
Where: Babughat
Cost: Rs 1,250 onwards
Hyderabad
Varun Thakur, Space Cadet
When: October 8
Where: ALT Space, Jubilee Hills
Cost: Rs 499 onwards
Ramoji Festive Studio Tour
When: October 7- 8, 9 AM- 9 PM
Where: Ramoji Film City
Cost: Rs 1,489
The Boozy Brunch
When: October 8, 12 PM- 4 PM
Where: Arriba The Tapar Bar, Film Nagar
Cost: Rs 999 onwards
Chennai
Varun Thakur, Space Cadet
When: October 7
Where: Medai- The Stage, Alwarpet
Cost: Rs 499 onwards
SWAP- Socials With A Purpose
When: October 9
Where: Fusilli Reasons, Kilpauk
Cost: Rs 499
