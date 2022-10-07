Menu
Curtain Raiser: Here's all you can do on October 8 and 9

By Debolina Biswas
October 07, 2022, Updated on : Sat Oct 08 2022 05:44:29 GMT+0000
Curtain Raiser: Here's all you can do on October 8 and 9
No weekend plans yet? YS Life has got you covered. From what to do, where to eat and shop, discover all major events across Bengaluru, Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad, and Kolkata.
Curtain Raiser is a weekly column by YS Life to nudge our readers in the right direction and make the most of their weekends. It brings to you the curation of major events across Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Kolkata. 


Here's what you can do this weekend:

Delhi-NCR

Lucky Ali

Lucky Ali Live Concert 

When: October 8, 4 PM 

Where: International Trade Expo Centre Limited, Sector 62, Noida 

Cost: Rs 2,499

SteppinOut Indie Fest

Think good company, great food and an interesting line-up of budding Indie artists– that’s what SteppinOut Indie Fest has to offer. Groove to songs by artists Twin Strings, Ishaan Kaushik, Dream Note, Hanita Bhambri, and Vasu Raina in Gurugram this Saturday.


When: October 8, 7 PM

Where: Imperfecto Patio, Gurugram

Cost: Rs 499 onwards

Luft-e-Lucknow 

When: October 8 

Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre 

Cost: Rs 200 onwards  

Mumbai

Sumukhi Suresh

Sumukhi Suresh

Stand Up for Sanity 

Sumukhi Suresh, Rohan Joshi, Atul Khatri, Abish Mathew, Ashish Shakya, Azeem Banatwalla, Kautuk Shrivastava, Sahil Shah,  Neville Shah, and Sumaira Shaikh, all under one roof. Need we say more? Seats are filling fast, grab yours soon for a Sunday full of laughter.

When: October 9, 7 PM

Where: Bal Gandharva Rang Mandir, Bandra

Cost: Rs 499 onwards 

The Bandra Flea Festival (Vintage edition)

If vintage is your style, spend this weekend at the Bandra Flea Festival and indulge in great-smelling candles, tarot reading, and some good food. What more? Take back home thrifted clothes, and wall arts by homegrown brands.


When: October 8- 9, 11 AM- 9 PM

Where: Adagio, Chapel Road, Bandra- West

Cost: Rs 99

‘The Sea World’ finger painting workshop

When: October 9, 4 PM

Where: Grandmama’s Cafe, Tardeo

Cost: Rs 2,000

Bengaluru 

Pottery

Pottery Workshop 

When: October 8- 9, 8 30 AM- 1 30 PM

Where: Lahe Lahe, Kodihalli 

Cost: Rs 1,652 onwards 

Supermoon ft. B Praak

When: October 8, 6 PM

Where: Manpho Convention Centre, Nagawara

Cost: Rs 999 onwards

67th Filmfare Awards- South

When: October 9, 4 30 PM

Where: Bengaluru International Exhibition Centre, Hobli  

Cost: Rs 1,500 onwards

A Hippie Trip to Gokarna 

When: October 7- 10

Where: Gokarna 

Cost: Rs 3,999

Kolkata 

sneakers

Source: Shutterstock

Sneakin Out 

When: October 8, 3 PM

Where: Cloud Social Rooftop Lounge, Gariahat 

Cost: Rs 299 onwards 

Lunch on Lenin Cruise 

When: October 7 and 8, 2 PM 

Where: Babughat 

Cost: Rs 1,250 onwards 

Hyderabad 

Varun Thakur

Varun Thakur, Space Cadet 

When: October 8 

Where: ALT Space, Jubilee Hills

Cost: Rs 499 onwards

Ramoji Festive Studio Tour 

When: October 7- 8, 9 AM- 9 PM

Where: Ramoji Film City

Cost: Rs 1,489

The Boozy Brunch 

When: October 8, 12 PM- 4 PM

Where: Arriba The Tapar Bar, Film Nagar 

Cost: Rs 999 onwards 

Chennai 

Varun Thakur, Space Cadet 

When: October 7

Where: Medai- The Stage, Alwarpet 

Cost: Rs 499 onwards

SWAP- Socials With A Purpose 

When: October 9

Where: Fusilli Reasons, Kilpauk

Cost: Rs 499

