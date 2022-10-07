Curtain Raiser: Here's all you can do on October 8 and 9

Curtain Raiser is a weekly column by YS Life to nudge our readers in the right direction and make the most of their weekends. It brings to you the curation of major events across Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Kolkata.





Here's what you can do this weekend:

Delhi-NCR

Lucky Ali Live Concert

When: October 8, 4 PM

Where: International Trade Expo Centre Limited, Sector 62, Noida

Cost: Rs 2,499

SteppinOut Indie Fest

Think good company, great food and an interesting line-up of budding Indie artists– that’s what SteppinOut Indie Fest has to offer. Groove to songs by artists Twin Strings, Ishaan Kaushik, Dream Note, Hanita Bhambri, and Vasu Raina in Gurugram this Saturday.





When: October 8, 7 PM

Where: Imperfecto Patio, Gurugram

Cost: Rs 499 onwards

Luft-e-Lucknow

When: October 8

Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre

Cost: Rs 200 onwards

Mumbai

Sumukhi Suresh

Stand Up for Sanity

Sumukhi Suresh, Rohan Joshi, Atul Khatri, Abish Mathew, Ashish Shakya, Azeem Banatwalla, Kautuk Shrivastava, Sahil Shah, Neville Shah, and Sumaira Shaikh, all under one roof. Need we say more? Seats are filling fast, grab yours soon for a Sunday full of laughter.

When: October 9, 7 PM

Where: Bal Gandharva Rang Mandir, Bandra

Cost: Rs 499 onwards

The Bandra Flea Festival (Vintage edition)

If vintage is your style, spend this weekend at the Bandra Flea Festival and indulge in great-smelling candles, tarot reading, and some good food. What more? Take back home thrifted clothes, and wall arts by homegrown brands.





When: October 8- 9, 11 AM- 9 PM

Where: Adagio, Chapel Road, Bandra- West

Cost: Rs 99

‘The Sea World’ finger painting workshop

When: October 9, 4 PM

Where: Grandmama’s Cafe, Tardeo

Cost: Rs 2,000

Bengaluru

Pottery Workshop

When: October 8- 9, 8 30 AM- 1 30 PM

Where: Lahe Lahe, Kodihalli

Cost: Rs 1,652 onwards

Supermoon ft. B Praak

When: October 8, 6 PM

Where: Manpho Convention Centre, Nagawara

Cost: Rs 999 onwards

67th Filmfare Awards- South

When: October 9, 4 30 PM

Where: Bengaluru International Exhibition Centre, Hobli

Cost: Rs 1,500 onwards

A Hippie Trip to Gokarna

When: October 7- 10

Where: Gokarna

Cost: Rs 3,999

Kolkata

Sneakin Out

When: October 8, 3 PM

Where: Cloud Social Rooftop Lounge, Gariahat

Cost: Rs 299 onwards

Lunch on Lenin Cruise

When: October 7 and 8, 2 PM

Where: Babughat

Cost: Rs 1,250 onwards

Hyderabad

Varun Thakur, Space Cadet

When: October 8

Where: ALT Space, Jubilee Hills

Cost: Rs 499 onwards

Ramoji Festive Studio Tour

When: October 7- 8, 9 AM- 9 PM

Where: Ramoji Film City

Cost: Rs 1,489

The Boozy Brunch

When: October 8, 12 PM- 4 PM

Where: Arriba The Tapar Bar, Film Nagar

Cost: Rs 999 onwards

Chennai

Varun Thakur, Space Cadet

When: October 7

Where: Medai- The Stage, Alwarpet

Cost: Rs 499 onwards

SWAP- Socials With A Purpose

When: October 9

Where: Fusilli Reasons, Kilpauk

Cost: Rs 499