India Cocktail Week in Bengaluru culminates in an eclectic weekend bash

But first, a cocktail. This was the slogan wrapped around the entire weekend bash hosted by India Cocktail Week (ICW) in Bengaluru. The crowd was preppy and active, ready to take on a breezy Saturday evening at the Jayamahal Palace Hotel grounds in Bengaluru.

Picture Courtesy- Akanksha Sarma (YourStory)

The venue had over 20 bars set up across the place. ICW appeared front and centre, with a large martini glass on top, and bright pink neon lights that read Cocktails on Tap, bringing the set to life. You could sample a Gintimate, a simple tipple made with a gin base, topped with mint bitters, lime, and ginger ale, among others, for just Rs 500.





A pulsating music lineup conquered the night as you scoured the venue looking for your next drink. Most patrons opted to make a stop at Greater Than, one of the several Indian labels that emerged at the top of the Indian alcohol beverage scene riding the gin wave, which carried through much of this year.

Pick your adventure

At the event, name of the game was to gravitate towards what called to you. If you are a gin aficionado, the options were several and endless. A crowd favourite was Ginn’s Cup from the Greater Than stall. Filled to the brim with a liqueur made by the team in-house, their classic gin was topped with mint and soda, which was a perfect detox from all the eggnog and mulled wine most patrons were sipping on in the run up to the festivities.

Ginn's Cup, a cocktail by Greater Than. Picture Courtesy- Akanksha Sarma (YourStory)

Stray a bit further from here and there was the Absolut stall, where you could mix away to glory. With a mixologist to help you craft your own version of some classic cocktails like Raspberry Collins, Lime Mule, Cosmopolitan, or even a Grapefruit Lemonade, you were free to choose the order and how you interacted with the drink.





If you have a sweet tooth and love your sugary cocktails, Bailey’s was hard to miss. Their dessert cocktails were a clear stand out from the crowd, with patrons gravitating to the stall to get a sweet fix.





It was also hard to miss Bacardi’s Rum Room—set up to reflect an exclusive space, patrons could pick from a range of its products and take a top seat at its bar that overlooked the scene. Some even used it as an impromptu dance floor, taking in the festival.

The Absolute mix your own drink bars. Picture Courtesy- Akanksha Sarma (YourStory)

The food at ICW paired well with what was being served elsewhere in the venue, and was what you would expect from an event of this magnitude.





It appears that this ICW event was on par from what you would expect. Just like its previous sessions in Mumbai and Delhi, Bengaluru did not disappoint. It was a great place to find new brands, particularly for spirits that you would enjoy.





While some Indian brands like Greater Than, Salud, and 7 Rivers appeared on the scene, it would have been nicer to see some more Indian labels represented more strongly.





Nevertheless, the event was a delight if you enjoyed cocktails and indulging in spirits. YS Life has curated some of the standouts from the event in no particular order.





Marquee Sparkler: A refreshing vodka and grapefruit cocktail that is both light on the palette and refreshing. A perfect detox from some of the other heavier whisky-based cocktails served as the event.





No Sleep G&T: A cocktail offered by Greater Than, it is an absolute delight if you love coffee. The hint of citrus perfectly cut through the bitterness of the cold-brew coffee. Overall, this cocktail will get you both your caffeine and spirit fix in one go.





Whiskey Dry: One of the cocktails on tap, it’s the perfect option if you need a Whisky fix. The Monkey’s Shoulder hits the sweet spot of warming you up, while the ginger ale and citrus elevate the heavy taste of the spirit itself. A go-to if this spirit is your drink of choice.