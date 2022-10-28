Meta event helps creators create, collaborate, and learn from each other

Meta, formerly ﻿Facebook﻿, held its Creator Day event in Chennai on Thursday.





The annual flagship event celebrates creators and provides them an opportunity to create, collaborate, and learn from each other.





“After two years of connecting with all these creators on Zoom calls and finding that there is so much incredible content that they are creating…it was the right time for us to create moments where they could celebrate, collaborate, and also learn from each other,” Manish Chopra, Director & Head of Partnerships for Facebook India (Meta) told YourStory. “And, that's the genesis of creator days.”





The event takes place across five cities: Mumbai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Chennai, and Delhi.





This was the first time that Meta provided fans an opportunity to meet and interact with their favourite creators - a unique engagement aimed to strengthen their relationship.





“With this mission, we are able to connect with them and are also them connecting with each other and collaborating,” Manish said.





Reels was launched in 2020 and has seen a major push from Meta since then.





“Reels is a very important platform for meta. Reels on Facebook, Reels on Instagram are growing tremendously, it is a critical platform for us,” Manish said. “Video as a format is something that users are adopting and and we are following what users are doing. That's why it is such an incredibly important format.”





The event had about 250 creators in attendance, including Madan Gowri, Adithya RK, Rida Tharana, Mabu Sherif, Oi Gaming, and Chaithaniya Prakash. Others included Zoha Sanofer and Kishen Das.

Manish Chopra and Actor Tamannah address the crowd

Actor Tamannah addressed the crowd and was part of the keynote.





“Creators are defining culture today, with their talent and hard work, and that’s visible on their Reels. I take a lot of inspiration from them, and hope to come up with something interesting for my Reels soon too. Thanks to Meta for recognising creators across India, and for giving me an opportunity to engage with you all here,” Tamannaah said.





Adithya RK, a singer, content creator, and an ambassador for the event, said: “Meta's platforms has enabled everybody to become a celebrity or to share their thoughts. Not all generations had this and I am lucky to be a part of it.”





Meta highlighted the way Tamil trends like ‘Arabic Kuthu’ have become popular across the globe, how creators like Madan Gowri have grown and built loyal communities, and how music from artists like GV Prakash is driving trends on Reels.





The next Creator Day will be organised in Delhi.





Manish said the Meta team is constantly launching new programmes and testing to address the needs of the creators while “also working very closely with users and ensuring that the time and the energy they are putting in and consuming those reels is meaningful to them”.