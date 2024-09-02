'My sole co-author has been Gopi, my dog': Sudha Murty during launch of her 300th book

Renowned author and philanthropist, Sudha Murty, marked a significant milestone in her illustrious literary journey with the launch of her 300th title, Grandpa’s Bag of Stories, on September 1, in Bengaluru. The event, which saw Murty in conversation with actor and author Twinkle Khanna, offered the audience a glimpse into the stories and experiences that have shaped Murty's remarkable career.

Published by Puffin, an imprint of Penguin, the book is a new collection of 19 stories much like her best-selling Grandma’s Bag of Stories.

Sudha Murty, Chairperson of Infosys Foundation

Reflecting on her journey, Murty shared, "Writing has always been my passion, a way to kindle connections and share the wisdom and warmth I've gathered over the years. Through words, I've found a sense of purpose and belonging, a way to transcend time and touch hearts. I express my deepest gratitude to my mother, Shrimati Vimala Kulkarni, who nurtured my passion for writing from a young age, and to my grandfather, HR Kadim Diwan, whose guidance as a teacher expanded my imagination. My journey began in 1980 with a Kannada travelogue, and in 2002, I published my first English book, Wise and Otherwise. My sole co-author has been Gopi, my dog and my heartbeat."

Her 300 titles, spanning across six genres, include—35 books in English; 34 in Hindi; 33 in Telugu; 30 in Marathi; 27 in Kannada; 26 in Malayalam; 24 in Tamil; nine in Odiya; seven in Konkani; four in Tibetan; three in Assamese, Sanskrit, and Punjabi, each; two in Sindhi and Bengali; one in Urdu, Dogri, Kashmiri, and Italian.

Curated and hosted by Deepa Rao Acharya, Founder of Lit Spirit Foundation, the event brought together literature enthusiasts, fans, and distinguished guests to celebrate Murty’s enduring contributions to the world of storytelling.

Sohini Mitra, Publisher (Children’s Division) at Penguin Random House, India, also shared their association with Murty which goes back to over two decades, during which time they have published some of her best-selling and notable works. Her collection of short stories, mythology books, and short-format illustrated chapter books have been instrumental in igniting a culture of reading Indian literature in English.

Khanna, who led the conversation, said, "Sudha ji’s stories are not just narratives; they are a reflection of her life’s philosophies and values."

In her latest book, Grandpa's Bag of Stories, Murty weaves magic with a collection of timeless tales set in the beautiful hills of Uttarakhand.