The best of YS Life: Stories from 2024 that you shouldn’t miss

“Medicine, law, business, engineering, these are noble pursuits and necessary to sustain life. But poetry, beauty, romance, love, these are what we stay alive for.”

Reflecting on these lines from the Dead Poets Society, YourStory launched YS Life over two and a half years ago. The agenda was to bring to you, our readers, stories that humanise celebrities that we look up to, and curate all the best things and experiences in life.

And 2024 ends on a high and a few lows.

India welcomed the world’s youngest chess champion, 18-year-old Gukesh Dommaraju, home.

Indian independent filmmaker Payal Kapadia’s debut film All We Imagine As Light put Indian cinema in the global spotlight. At the Cannes Film Festival, the Mumbai-based filmmaker was honoured with an eight-minute-long standing ovation, where she also took home the prestigious Grand Prix.

At the 2024 Gotham Awards, it was named the best international feature film, and it won the best non-English language film at the New York Film Critics Circle and Los Angeles Film Critics Association. Recently, the film bagged two nominations at the London Film Critics’ Circle Awards.

Speaking to YS Life, Kapadia said: “I think that women will always be the central gaze of my films… the stories will always be told from their point of view.”

Here’s a list of other Indians who made India proud in 2024.

On the other hand, the country lost a gem on December 16, as Tabla maestro Zakir Hussain passed away from lung complications in San Francisco. Hussain was awarded four Grammys for his contribution to the music industry, making him the only Indian musician with the highest number of Grammy wins, after Pandit Ravi Shankar.

YS Life remembered the maestro, his extraordinary contribution to Indian classical music, and his iconic ‘Wah Taj!’ advertisement. Read the story here.

Looking back, we have carefully curated a list of stories—from all aspects of life—that one should re-visit before wrapping up for the holidays.

Upbeat

Beats that inspire

In a conversation with YS Life, Ganesh Rajagopalan, violinist and member of Hussain’s Shakti group, talked about the making of Grammy-winning The Moment, the dynamics of Shakti, and the role of instrumental music.

The candid conversation gave us a peek into Rajagopalan’s reverence and admiration for Hussain and the legend’s impact on classical music. “Zakir bhai is doing quite a lot of work and keeping Indian music alive across the world,” Rajagopalan said.

In another instance, he mentioned: “Zakir bhai’s tabla is a world instrument now.” Read the story here.

Three-time Grammy winner Ricky Kej never seems to be out of the news.

Ricky Kej

This year, along with prominent musicians Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia, Rakesh Chaurasia, Rahul Sharma, Sheik Mahaboob Subhani, Kaleeshabi Mehaboob, Jayanthi Kumaresh, Giridhar Udupa, Amaan Ali Bangash, and Ayaan Ali Bangash, Kej launched a new rendition of the Indian National Anthem, setting a Guinness World Record for the largest-ever orchestra to perform the Indian National Anthem—a 14,000-member choir featuring children from tribal communities.

We also caught hold of National Award-winning music artist and composer Amit Trivedi, who contrasted his approach to collaborating with film directors with his independent projects.

All that jazz: Usha Uthup’s ‘mandir and masjid’ Trincas

In an entertainment industry dominated by mindless compositions and poorly-made remixes, Kolkata’s iconic restaurant and bar Trincas keeps the art of sophisticated jazz alive. Trincas takes one back to the heydays of the cultural capital of India. From jazz virtuoso Benny Rozario to India’s jazz queen Usha Uthup—the finest jazz musicians have graced the stage of Trincas.

From the achieves, singer Usha Uthup performing at Trincas | Source: Trincas

Almost six decades since Trincas transformed from a tea room to a nightclub, the establishment continues to attract jazz and live music enthusiasts.

“Trincas is my hallowed ground, my mandir, my masjid, my girja. When people ask me ‘How was your journey with Trincas?’, I say, ‘Don’t ask me like it’s in the past, it’s still on,” Uthup told YS Life.

In an hour-long conversation, Anand Puri, Partner and third-generation owner of Trincas, took us through the journey of consistently serving rich Chicken a la Kiev and groovy jazz!

Sports

A few goodbyes for Indian cricket

2024 marked an important year for the Indian cricket team. The Indian cricket team peaked with its T20 World Cup 2024 win, hosted in the West Indies and the US. The team lifted an ICC trophy for the first time in 10 years—a sight to behold as life came full circle for former cricketer Rahul Dravid, who mentored the team to a historic win on the same soil where his team was knocked out under his captaincy.

Image source: ICC

The moment was equally emotional as Dravid stepped down from his position as Head Coach to make way for Gautam Gambhir. As we bid farewell to ‘The Wall’, or the ‘Indiranagar ka gunda’, read this heartfelt message by a fan.

The retirement announcements didn’t end just there. Shikhar Dhawan announced his retirement from domestic and international cricket in August.

At present, as India plays the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia, Ravichandran Ashwin put his bat down during the third match, announcing his retirement from international cricket.

In an illustrious career spanning nearly 15 years, the Indian spinner scored six centuries and took 537 wickets in Tests, 156 in ODIs, and 72 in T20 internationals.

YS Life did a deep dive into his glorious gully cricket days, conversing with him about his evolution as a cricketer, his vulnerabilities and conundrums.

“I always thought the Indian team was one big happy family. That’s how many people think… However, when it gets hot in the kitchen, we must be willing to fight without giving up,” he said. Read more about Ashwin and his life beyond cricket here.

Interviews

A peek into the life of stars and stardom

Actor Shilpa Shetty | Source: Shilpa's Facebook

“I was a terrible student (in school),” and “I didn’t want to become an actor,”—it’s not usual to hear this come from a National Award-winning actor, but that’s Konkona Sen Sharma for you—she is candid and unashamed.

Twenty-five years in the film industry and about 63 films later, Konkona doesn’t bother to analyse. “My films didn’t have mass appeal, but they did have some kind of appeal… I never bothered to analyse that… I just saw that I was feeling fulfilled… I was getting enough work. And eventually, I reached a place where I was satisfied,” she explained.

In a conversation with YS Life, Konkona talked about her childhood, her experience with working with her mother, Aparna Sen—an acclaimed actor and filmmaker—and her choices in movies. Read the story here.

Talking about child prodigy, actor Tamannah Bhatia joined the film industry at 13. “I never thought that being too young was a problem. And now, when I am 30, I don’t feel that time is running out, and I cannot do a few things or certain kinds of roles,” Bhatia told YS Life.

After two decades and 68 films across the Hindi, Telegu, and Tamil film industries, Bhatia believes she is more experimental than ever before. But what keeps her grounded? Read here to find out.

As far as yoga is concerned, actor Shilpa Shetty is the unofficial brand ambassador of yoga in Bollywood. In her late 40s, the actor continues to redefine fitness and credits this to her journey with yoga. “I look at it (yoga) as a way to keep myself balanced and to keep myself in sync with my soul,” she said.

Wine and Food

Heritage spirits are back

Post COVID-19, the Indian homegrown alco-bev sector took over the responsibility to make the most of the country’s resources and create spirits that could compete with the world’s best—giving birth to gin-renaissance in India.

Fast forward to 2024, alco-bev brands are experimenting with flavour-infused spirits and spiced rums and catching up with the global trend of positioning tequila beyond shots.

The limited 102 bottles of Six Brothers 1922 Resurrection, considered the world’s oldest matured mahura spirit, has been alloted at Rs 1,02,000, each

As many looked forward to what’s next, Maharashtra-based South Seas Distilleries, owned by Dahanu’s Chinoy family, decided to go back to its roots to resurrect the reputation of the once-banned mahura—touted to be India’s first heritage spirit. It launched the Six Brothers 1922 Resurrection—considered to be the world’s oldest matured mahura spirit.

Vikram Achanta, Founder and CEO of Tulleeho and Co-founder of 30BestBars India, suggested the reclassification of feni (heritage spirit from Goa) and mahura from country liquor to IMFL (Indian-made foreign liquor) is giving them a new status under excise law.

Does this imply that in 2025 and beyond, Indian heritage spirits are going to make a comeback? We have to wait and watch.

In a world of fusion food, mountain cuisine deserves a special place

From North India’s creamy butter chicken and fluffy bhatures to South’s steamy idlis and crisp dosas, East’s kosha mangsho and steamy momos—regional favourites have travelled across India. However, the Himachali favourites—yoghurt-based lentil curry madra, local bread siddu and babru, and chaa meat—are hard finds in culinary-forward cities.

“Regional food was never promoted on a larger scale, and hence, people outside are unaware of our regional cuisine. People have been happily eating Maggi and chai and have ignored any local culinary experience,” researcher of Himachali cuisine Nikita Kuthiala explained.

When geographical boundaries have been blurred, why does Himachali cuisine remain a secret and, more importantly, underrated?

The Himalayan dham

“Our cuisine is not documented as such. It’s high time we recorded information from local chefs, home cooks, and elders who have inherited culinary knowledge. Food festivals, culinary tours, local celebrations, fairs, and cultural events are the best mediums to highlight these traditional dishes,” Kuthiala recommends.

Want to know more about the not-so-popular delicacies of Himachali cuisine? Head here.

Alternatively, Chef Prateek Sadhu, the brainchild behind Mumbai’s celebrated restaurant Masque, is taking the game a notch higher. His new baby—NAAR—the ingredient-forward restaurant in Kasauli, takes inspiration from the vibrant and hearty dishes of Nepal to the bold and distinctive flavours of Bhutan and the aromatic spices of Indian Himalayan cuisine.

Bengaluru’s evolving culinary culture

The takers of Bengaluru’s post-pandemic F&B landscape’s evolution are young, experimental, and ready for whatever’s served on their plate—as long as it's new and packed with surprises.

The fluidity of its foodies has facilitated the rise of independent F&B brands, a surge of craft beverages, and a growing demand for experiential dining. At the heart of this transformation is The Courtyard—a community space redefining Silicon Valley’s food culture.

“We might not have the heritage culture that a lot of other cities may have. What we have is urban culture… What Bengaluru does today, India will do tomorrow... If this place (The Courtyard) had roots, the roots would go so deep and so wide because it takes inspiration from Bengaluru. It will be very hard to uproot this from here,” said Akhila Srinivas, Founder of The Courtyard.

Travel and Leisure

Wanderlust with a twist

YS Life had a packed travel calendar in 2024. We were in New York City exploring the Portal—a new interactive art installation that allows NYC people to communicate with those 3,000 miles away in Dublin.

We also curated a list of non-touristy things to do in the Big Apple—exploring art, having an enhanced shopping experience, taking a luxurious restroom break, unlocking mysteries in a cathedral, and treating ourselves at the oldest family-run luncheonette.

Dance routines and cultural programmes livestreamed through the Portal help people connect across the Atlantic Ocean. Photo: Simons Foundation

As Japan became a hit among Indian travellers, we had a quick stop to bring you the best views of the massive Fujisan or Mount Fuji.

We also walked in the footsteps of Peaky Blinders in Birmingham and the nearby Black Country Museum to trace the rise of the Shelby family—the gang at the heart of the popular TV series—as well as immersed ourselves in the Regency era of Bridgerton in Bath.

On our trip to Egypt, we covered Giza, Saqqara, Abu Simbel, Philae Temple, and Luxor, learning about the rich culture, royalty, and mythology.

While our travel revolved around the quest of finding something new and offbeat, Gen Z travelled in search of romance. According to the dating app Tinder’s internal data, travel was the number one interest around the world among young adults between the ages of 18 and 25. About 50% of Gen Z in India believe that having a shared interest in travel makes their match more attractive.

