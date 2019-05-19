This weekend, we present you a SWOT analysis of the Game of Thrones finale and more...

When Cersei Lannister said, “When you play the game of thrones, you win or you die," little did we all know how accurate she would be. In our eight and final season now, the show has managed to keep us at the edge of our seats, asking the same question - "Who will win the Iron Throne?" So, we came up with some contenders of our own. Is it the Dragon Queen? Or maybe the super assassin Arya Stark? We created a SWOT analysis to see who fits the bill best.









Summer is here - hot and blazing as usual, and it's time for a quick holiday. Why not choose an eco-friendly destination? Did you know that there are several eco-getaways you can choose from? Right from Kerala's Uravu Bamboo Village and Shola Shack to Turtle Pond in Coorg, Chikmagalur's Soreena Farms, and Nook & Cranny in Coonoor - see all the choices Wandertrails to offer.









How well do you know your wine? Do you often wonder which wine will suit your steak or your pizza? If you enjoy a flute of white or a glass of red, read our adventure to the Grover Zampa vineyard, located at the foot of Nandi Hills. For the past three decades, it has produced different versions of Red, White, Rose, and Sparkling wine. You can take a tour of the winery and get a Masterclass on how to pair wines.









Are you a morning person? Or do you drag yourself out of bed every morning, rush through breakfast and race into the shower in order to get to work on time? Well, it is about time you slowed down. The best way to start a day is to have some morning rituals - of your own. Known as the ‘Power of Positive Affirmations’, these can help you lead a successful and healthy life, and make you look forward to each day.









Not everyone has the time for a dedicated hour for a workout. In the hustle culture of today, work takes up most of our day, putting exercise and health on the back seat. And, being on the move constantly, It is easy to take our bodies for granted - rushing to the next meeting, getting on those flights, or jet-setting to a different city every week. Now, do your yoga where you please - as you go.









Mihir Desai - the brain behind Bar Stock Exchange has incredible insights into the food and beverage industry. Always on top of trends that work, Mihir has always been an entrepreneur ever since college. Answering our Proust questionnaire, he talks about the ideas of perfect happiness, indulgences, his achievements and more.





Now get the Daily Capsule in your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter today!



