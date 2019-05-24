EDITIONS
Art and Culture

Artistic sensibility can be a part of your work even if you are not an artist: Subarna Patro, NGMA Curator

In Part II of our photo essay on NGMA’s 65th anniversary exhibition appropriately titled Itihaas, we feature more art works reflecting the growth of modern art in India, along with curator insights.

Madanmohan Rao
24th May 2019
3+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on

PhotoSparks is a weekly feature from YourStory, with photographs that celebrate the spirit of creativity and innovation. In the earlier 340 posts, we featured an art festival, cartoon gallery. world music festivaltelecom expomillets fair, climate change expo, wildlife conference, startup festival, Diwali rangoli, and jazz festival.


India’s National Gallery of Modern Art (NGMA) is celebrating its 65th anniversary this year. In Part II of our photo essay on the celebratory exhibition, fittingly titled Itihaas (history), we showcase more works that represent the rise of modern art in India (see Part I of the photo essay here).


The Itihaas exhibition was conceptualised by NGMA DG Adwaita Gadanayak. Along with its regular exhibits, NGMA Bengaluru is showcasing over 100 sculptures along with paintings and drawings. This show will wrap up at the end of July; see also our coverage of earlier shows featuring Dhanraj Bhagat and Balan Nambiar.


The current exhibition showcases the works of artists such as Ramkinkar Baij (plaster and bronze), Sankho Choudhuri (marble), Kewal Soni (bronze), DP Roy Chowdhury (‘huddled labourer’), Chintamoni Kar (elliptical wood sculptures), Sarbari Roy Choudhuri (bronze), Fredda Brilliant (works on Nehru and Gandhi), and Amarnath Sehgal (bronze).


Other artists are Pilloo Pochkhanawala (lead), Uma Siddhanta (bronze), PA Mangudkar (marble), Prodosh Dasgupta (bronze), and Shirin Lal Virjee (bronze bust of actress Win Min Than). There are also linocuts on display, by Sudhi Khastgir.


Some of the artworks in the original exhibition at NGMA Delhi in 2017 were too large and heavy to be brought to Bengaluru, says Subarna Patro, Curator of NGMA Bengaluru, in a chat with YourStory. He has no particular favourite in the collection – all works are his favourite, he jokes.


The gallery attracts over 200 visitors a day on some occasions, according to Subarna. NGMA Delhi has over 18,000 works in its collection, with around 2,000 at NGMA Mumbai and 500 in NGMA Bengaluru. NGMA chose Bengaluru as one of its hubs due to its central location in South India, he explains.


Many sculptors today are also taking up painting, he observes; it takes up less space and can involve less time and cost. “Art is a respectable profession in its own right, but even if you are not an artist you can bring out artistic sensibilities in all your work,” he advises.


Now, what have you done today to pause in your busy schedule and see how to bring even more creativity into your life and work?


Got a creative photograph to share? Email us at PhotoSparks@YourStory.com!


See also the YourStory pocketbook ‘Proverbs and Quotes for Entrepreneurs: A World of Inspiration for Startups,’ accessible as apps for Apple and Android devices.


Also read: Support traditional and folk arts, don’t just learn about them: Sankalita Das, Secure Giving

3+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on
Report an issue
Authors
Madanmohan Rao
Madanmohan Rao is research director at YourStory Media and editor of five book series (http://amzn.to/NpHAoE). His interests include creativity, innovation, knowledge management, and digital media. Madan is also a DJ and writer on world music and jazz. He can be followed on Twitter at @MadanRao

Related Tags

Daily Capsule

This weekend, dive into the magic of organic spices and get bowled over by the ICC World Cup

Latest Stories

India biz on track to contribute 10 pc of global revenue: Cisco CEO

by Press Trust of India

SpiceJet to hire up to 2,000 Jet Airways staff: Ajay Singh

by Press Trust of India

Perfection happens only after iteration: here’s what you can learn about creativity from the Akanksha 2019 artists

by Madanmohan Rao

This weekend, dive into the magic of organic spices and get bowled over by the ICC World Cup

by Team YS

Modi govt to present Budget 2019-20 on July 5

by Press Trust of India

Ola, Oyo on UK-India Awards 2019 shortlist

by Press Trust of India

Partner Events

Date
Mon Jun 03 2019

iStart Rajasthan Investor Pitch

Jaipur
Date
Thu Jun 20 2019

World Blockchain Summit India

Mumbai
Date
Wed Jul 03 2019

World AI Show BFSI

Mumbai
Date
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi