14 Top Co-working Spaces in Bengaluru

Get more done at these handpicked co-working spaces in Bengaluru.Sanjay Shenoy
Bengaluru, with its co-working spaces, is at the forefront of maximising productivity and creativity in the sphere of business. Development of professional-friendly workplaces in this beautiful city has grown from strength to strength with the IT boom.
Quick to adapt to trends, Bengaluru took to accepting new modes of working such as telecommuting and remote work. Not every employee has to swipe in at an employer’s place of work anymore. They can, instead, find a place which fulfils all the amenities of a workplace and connect with their team through the Internet. Unplugging from the office has a growing number of perks – engagement with like minded folks, flexibility with regard to one’s workday and increased job satisfaction. This promotes a work-life balance.
This article explores the best co-working spaces in Bengaluru, and looks into why they score.
The needs of today’s professionals are simple and limited. One needs electricity and high-speed internet, along with the basic amenity of thoughtfully designed furniture. When these are in place, pretty much any space can suffice as a workspace. The better ones cater to the mind and self-actualisation needs as well as physical wants and comforts.
Workers can meet up for brainstorming sessions and discussions with teammates around a conference table, or work by themselves by zoning out the surroundings. Noise-cancelling headphones are a boon for productivity in a shared office. All these facilities (and then some more) make it inessential for workers to hightail through peak-hour traffic to reach a crowded concrete jungle. Instead, the young and enterprising professionals in South India’s Mecca for businesses just opt for co-working spaces.
Spanning across five cities in India, Cowrks offers fully customisable office spaces suited to your team's needs. With flattering interiors and intelligent technology, Cowrks offers you all the comforts of having your own office while working out of a co-working space. It has high-end meeting rooms and ample space for conducting medium-sized events. Prime location, first-rate security, flexible contract and a variety of gourmet options - Cowrks has all that you can ask for in a co-working space!
Location:
Pricing:
Dedicated desk - Rs 12,999 to Rs 15,999/month
Flexible desk - Rs 10,999 to Rs 12.499/month
Special amenities:
This space is for all those of you who want a slick office-space that has every comfort imaginable and attracts the brightest minds. WeWork offices have a cosmopolitan atmosphere and offer everything from suite-type office space for rent, to shared workspaces in a social atmosphere. For those of you who wish to set up a company headquarter, WeWork also has exclusive pricing plans for private offices without sharing. A quick glance at WeWork’s plans shows you that you can have set-ups for just one worker, or a whole team of 100+ members.
Location:
Church Street, Hebbal (RMZ Latitude)
Pricing:
Individual hot desks: Rs 6,000-Rs 8,000/month
Private office spaces: Rs 19,300-Rs 20,500/month.
Special Amenities:
When it comes to making your creative juices flow, nobody helps like Innov8. It is the first one that comes to mind when freelancers, digital nomads and budding entrepreneurs decide to make Bengaluru their hub. The spaces are outré and appealing to the young, giving them flexibility, economical price packages and amenities within the most startup-friendly location in Bengaluru.
Location: Koramangala
Pricing:
Individual hot desks: Rs 8,000/month
Dedicated desks: Rs 13,000/month
Special Amenities:
It’s not for nothing that Koramangala is the prized startup zone in Bengaluru. Commune helps the young people behind these ventures sample the world of business on their own terms. With the luxury of benevolent offerings from coworking spaces in Bengaluru such as Commune, finding office space for rent is no longer about being left stranded when you’re bursting with ideas.
You can draw up designs, take calls, brew your own cup of joe, or have a full-blown brainstorming session complete with projectors and tech support. Commune welcomes all genres of workers and has dedicated space for a workshop, a shaded terrace, and a studio to help you stimulate your productivity and creativity.
Location: Koramangala
Pricing:
Individual hot desks: Rs 7,999/month
Dedicated desks: Rs 11,999/month
Private Cabin: Rs 12,999/month
Day Pass: Rs 500
Special Amenities:
It makes no sense for a bright business idea to stay under the lid because of a lack of real estate. Startup Huts understand that not everyone can find the ways and means of setting up a business in a garage.
Nor is it necessary! Startup Huts make available workspaces, conference rooms and dedicated cabin space for the enterprising founders of today. The cabin walls and desks are not nailed to the floor either! You can switch furniture around to make office space to suit you perfectly.
Startup Huts have two options within the co-working space – you can choose a flexible space where you sit in the same chamber as other users, or you can opt for the dedicated co-working space (a place that is exclusive to you and your team).
Use of the conference room, equipment such as scanners and printers can also be opted for, at an extra fee. Startup Huts offer the complete package to entrepreneurs by offering company registration, mentoring, marketing and tech support through their own registered partners. In short, it is an end-to-end package to get a startup business off the ground.
Location:
Pricing:
Individual desks: Rs 5500-Rs 6000/month
Day Pass: Rs 300
Special amenities:
The importance of flexibility cannot be stressed enough at a time when a business is getting off the ground. This is why Bhive Workspace offers options for coworking as well as going all the way and setting up one’s own office with their help.
A consultation with Bhive Workspace reveals that founders have many options ranging from hiring a single desk and seat to an entire office that is ready to move into. A lease can be worked out for an empty shell of an office, or a warm shell replete with air conditioning, restrooms, and the basic necessities of furnishings.
The distinguishing feature of Bhive office space is that they have packages and offerings to suit every budget, including ones where you have complete office to move into from day 1 of your operations. You will not need to pay any brokerage. Bhive is present in all the commercially-viable localities in Bengaluru where you would need to conduct business.
Location:
Pricing:
Individual desks: Rs 5000-Rs 8000/month
Day Pass: Rs 365
Special Amenities:
Arguably the most aesthetically-pleasing option you’ll find on this list of working spaces in Bengaluru, Kafnu offers intuitively-designed studios for enthusiasts intent on creating their own office spaces. Not only does this space look visually-pleasing, but it also sparks creativity.
Kafnu creates a collaborative environment for one-person companies and teams so that they can get serious work done while also networking as needed. Kafnu prides itself on offering tech support and access to one's work desk 24 x 6.
Location: Residency Road
Pricing:
Individual desks: Rs 11,666/month
Exclusive studio: Rs 24,999
Special amenities:
Flexibility is the need of the hour for today’s jet-setting business people who have a lot to think about. Noveloffice caters to the needs of these professionals by offering convenient and well-equipped shared workspace in Bengaluru at the ready. There is no lock-in period so users are not tied down, nor are they required to pay any deposit amount.
The user avails all other cushy amenities such as an in-house cafeteria and power back-up. All sorts of tech needs are managed and you can even rent computers as needed. The precincts are secure and under CCTV surveillance. You can easily scale up your team as Noveloffice can support more desks as needed (up to 1000).
Location:
Pricing:
Individual hot desks: Rs 3,999/month
Dedicated desks: Rs 4,999/month
Private office: Rs 9,998-Rs 44,991/month
Special Amenities:
Whether your requirement is for a single gathering of the team or for continued use of desk space, Workshaala has the perfect solution for office space for rent in the heart of the IT corridor. You can rent a coworking space that is teeming with activity or choose a more private space such as a manager’s cabin or private cabin with greater seating capacity.
All the amenities and tools needed for a perfect brainstorming session are in place so that your team makes headway on your agenda.
Location:
Pricing:
Individual desks: Rs 5,099/month
Day Pass: Rs 365
Special Amenities:
What if you don’t really wish to set up an office of your own, but look for office space for rent in the upmarket business address on Infantry Road? It can be yours through Workafella which makes the Virtual Office possible. You can also conduct training sessions, meetings and brainstorming sessions, or seminars for your team.
In addition to the usual coworking spaces and private offices at your disposal, Workafella offers you a ‘Hive’ with flexible plan passes for daily, weekly or monthly renewal. You are eligible to use meeting room amenities, beverage service, discussion rooms and high-speed internet.
Location: Infantry Road
Pricing:
Individual desks: Rs. 10,000/month
Special amenities:
Coworking Office space in Bengaluru does not have to break the bank even if you want it at a prime location. Regus, for instance, offers desks, offices, business lounges, and meeting rooms for all your needs. You can take a break from the commute, or put in some hard work while your original workspace recovers from a natural disaster or downtime.
Flexible plans for recovery sites and pay-per-use options across the world include UB City, Raheja Towers and many other prime spots
Locations:
Pricing: Starts at Rs 7,000/month
Special Amenities:
For pre-furnished office spaces that come with excellent design to maximise both your productive periods and your breaks, look no further than Indiqube. The distinctive sign and the buzz about intelligent design and inventive networking spaces are hard to miss. Indiqube takes care of all your operational concerns as you focus to deliver on a project.
Also, customise as much as you like – the colour scheme to the layout of cabins are in wait of your inputs. Scale up with your team and have the office space you rent grow with you.
Locations:
Pricing:
Decicated desks: Starts at Rs 6,500/month
Special Amenities:
Who doesn’t love a swanky workplace that looks cosy enough to lie down in, has the most spellbinding minds at work, and offers the coolest networking settings? Awfis is made for the global business person who might need to log in from a new city each day or have a meeting with people from across the globe. This is why there are meetings rooms you can book with a click, never-fail Internet, telephony and office supplies, and amenities like printing credits that are convenient and clever. A visit can help clarify whether you need an Awfis Virtual Office, why a National Pass might be right for you, or how to set up Bulk Meeting Hours.
Location:
Pricing:
Individual hot desks: Rs 300/day onwards
Individual dedicated desks: Rs 400/day onwards
Private Cabins: Rs 9000/month onwards
Special Amenities:
While working away at 91springboard, you will not get the feeling that you’re missing out on being in a popular business district with top-end facilities and restaurants. With office spaces that let you work, take a break, break out a game, Hub Teams to help you out of a fix, and presence in the best locales of Bengaluru's urban areas, you will love being at work. Work can mix with play seamlessly. In addition to all these frills, 91springboard delivers on the most important factors of a coworking space – i.e. the security needed for you to work without hassle, the caffeine fix to keep you going, and the conference rooms and 24 x 7 access that helps you work at your own pace.
Location:
Pricing:
Individual hot desk: Rs 6700/month onwards
Individual dedicated desk: Rs 8400/month onwards
Private cabin: Rs 9400/month
Special Amenities:
However unique your needs for coworking spaces in Bengaluru might be, you are bound to find a solution. Do not shy away from discussing your needs because these non-conventional space providers would be more than happy to accommodate young guns with fiery ambition.
And when you’ve had a satisfying experience, don’t forget to spread the word. A review from you will be invaluable to your friends who are also on the lookout for location-independent workspaces. They offer stimulation where you need it while cutting down your pain-points – and this is a win-win for all parties concerned.
Remember many of these young guns who set up coworking spaces in Bengaluru are themselves entrepreneurs who strive to make headway in the startup space. Reviews or comments from you will bring a positive influence on the business ecosystem of this vibrant city making it a better place for all to thrive in.
Sanjay Shenoy is the co-founder of PixelTrack, a digital marketing training and consulting company. He is also trying to put the marketing back into digital marketing through his blog: Sanjay Shenoy. Content is his forte and has left his mark at prominent startups like Thrillophilia and Explara in the past. He is also a TEDx speaker, author, a corporate trainer with clients like Mercedes Benz India and Nikon Lenswear. In his free time, he likes to travel, juggle, learn music, play football and pet his dog, Max.