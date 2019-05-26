14 Top Co-working Spaces in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, with its co-working spaces, is at the forefront of maximising productivity and creativity in the sphere of business. Development of professional-friendly workplaces in this beautiful city has grown from strength to strength with the IT boom.





Quick to adapt to trends, Bengaluru took to accepting new modes of working such as telecommuting and remote work. Not every employee has to swipe in at an employer’s place of work anymore. They can, instead, find a place which fulfils all the amenities of a workplace and connect with their team through the Internet. Unplugging from the office has a growing number of perks – engagement with like minded folks, flexibility with regard to one’s workday and increased job satisfaction. This promotes a work-life balance.





This article explores the best co-working spaces in Bengaluru, and looks into why they score.





Deconstructing co-working spaces in Bengaluru – how they pack a punch of productivity





The needs of today’s professionals are simple and limited. One needs electricity and high-speed internet, along with the basic amenity of thoughtfully designed furniture. When these are in place, pretty much any space can suffice as a workspace. The better ones cater to the mind and self-actualisation needs as well as physical wants and comforts.





Workers can meet up for brainstorming sessions and discussions with teammates around a conference table, or work by themselves by zoning out the surroundings. Noise-cancelling headphones are a boon for productivity in a shared office. All these facilities (and then some more) make it inessential for workers to hightail through peak-hour traffic to reach a crowded concrete jungle. Instead, the young and enterprising professionals in South India’s Mecca for businesses just opt for co-working spaces.





Cowrks









Spanning across five cities in India, Cowrks offers fully customisable office spaces suited to your team's needs. With flattering interiors and intelligent technology, Cowrks offers you all the comforts of having your own office while working out of a co-working space. It has high-end meeting rooms and ample space for conducting medium-sized events. Prime location, first-rate security, flexible contract and a variety of gourmet options - Cowrks has all that you can ask for in a co-working space!





Location:

Whitefield

Koramangala

Residency Road

Ecoworld

Indiranagar

Yehlanka

Ulsoor





Pricing:

Dedicated desk - Rs 12,999 to Rs 15,999/month

Flexible desk - Rs 10,999 to Rs 12.499/month





Special amenities:

Let’s you operate out of private studios, private suites and lounges.

Equipped with AV and teleconferencing support

Mail and package handling facilities.

Virtual receptionist for your business









WeWork





This space is for all those of you who want a slick office-space that has every comfort imaginable and attracts the brightest minds. WeWork offices have a cosmopolitan atmosphere and offer everything from suite-type office space for rent, to shared workspaces in a social atmosphere. For those of you who wish to set up a company headquarter, WeWork also has exclusive pricing plans for private offices without sharing. A quick glance at WeWork’s plans shows you that you can have set-ups for just one worker, or a whole team of 100+ members.





Location:

Bannerghatta

Mahadevpura

Residency Road

Old Madras Road

Koramangala

Marathahalli

Infantry Road

Domlur (Embassy Golf Links)

Church Street, Hebbal (RMZ Latitude)

Devarabisanahalli





Pricing:

Individual hot desks: Rs 6,000-Rs 8,000/month

Private office spaces: Rs 19,300-Rs 20,500/month.





Special Amenities:

Take the bike to work. There is a provision to chain your bicycle. The new-age office space is eco-friendly too!

Take phone calls in convenient private booths and support teleconferencing through high-speed Internet.

Chug down some fine micro-ground coffee and kiwi water; no need to skimp on the office supplies!





Innov8 Coworking





When it comes to making your creative juices flow, nobody helps like Innov8. It is the first one that comes to mind when freelancers, digital nomads and budding entrepreneurs decide to make Bengaluru their hub. The spaces are outré and appealing to the young, giving them flexibility, economical price packages and amenities within the most startup-friendly location in Bengaluru.





Location: Koramangala





Pricing:

Individual hot desks: Rs 8,000/month

Dedicated desks: Rs 13,000/month





Special Amenities:

Work uninterrupted at the rooftop as the bustling cityscape offers an attractive background

Engagement and recreation are reinvented with Innov8’s musical nights and startup talks

Stimulating spaces for break-out areas and refreshments – this vibrant space is ideal as a startup office space in Bengaluru





CommuneCoworks





It’s not for nothing that Koramangala is the prized startup zone in Bengaluru. Commune helps the young people behind these ventures sample the world of business on their own terms. With the luxury of benevolent offerings from coworking spaces in Bengaluru such as Commune, finding office space for rent is no longer about being left stranded when you’re bursting with ideas.

You can draw up designs, take calls, brew your own cup of joe, or have a full-blown brainstorming session complete with projectors and tech support. Commune welcomes all genres of workers and has dedicated space for a workshop, a shaded terrace, and a studio to help you stimulate your productivity and creativity.





Location: Koramangala





Pricing:

Individual hot desks: Rs 7,999/month

Dedicated desks: Rs 11,999/month

Private Cabin: Rs 12,999/month

Day Pass: Rs 500





Special Amenities:

Dedicated lockers for your personal items

Access to an exclusive community of like-minded people through the community memberships

Stimulating events that get you thinking. Examples: Investor pitch opportunity, personal and business branding





Startup Huts





It makes no sense for a bright business idea to stay under the lid because of a lack of real estate. Startup Huts understand that not everyone can find the ways and means of setting up a business in a garage.





Nor is it necessary! Startup Huts make available workspaces, conference rooms and dedicated cabin space for the enterprising founders of today. The cabin walls and desks are not nailed to the floor either! You can switch furniture around to make office space to suit you perfectly.





Startup Huts have two options within the co-working space – you can choose a flexible space where you sit in the same chamber as other users, or you can opt for the dedicated co-working space (a place that is exclusive to you and your team).





Use of the conference room, equipment such as scanners and printers can also be opted for, at an extra fee. Startup Huts offer the complete package to entrepreneurs by offering company registration, mentoring, marketing and tech support through their own registered partners. In short, it is an end-to-end package to get a startup business off the ground.





Location:

Residency Road

HSR Layout





Pricing:

Individual desks: Rs 5500-Rs 6000/month

Day Pass: Rs 300





Special amenities:

Consultation and Mentoring services – they can catalyse your growth and decision-making process

Business incubator services – make them part of your growth story and take advantage of the support at this crucial stage





Bhive





The importance of flexibility cannot be stressed enough at a time when a business is getting off the ground. This is why Bhive Workspace offers options for coworking as well as going all the way and setting up one’s own office with their help.





A consultation with Bhive Workspace reveals that founders have many options ranging from hiring a single desk and seat to an entire office that is ready to move into. A lease can be worked out for an empty shell of an office, or a warm shell replete with air conditioning, restrooms, and the basic necessities of furnishings.





The distinguishing feature of Bhive office space is that they have packages and offerings to suit every budget, including ones where you have complete office to move into from day 1 of your operations. You will not need to pay any brokerage. Bhive is present in all the commercially-viable localities in Bengaluru where you would need to conduct business.





Location:

Residency Road

HSR Layout

Indiranagar

Koramangala

Uttarahalli

Electronic City





Pricing:

Individual desks: Rs 5000-Rs 8000/month

Day Pass: Rs 365





Special Amenities:

Excellent for conducting events, talks and networking activities. Refreshments are a given

Many more locations are available across Bengaluru, making it extremely convenient

All consultations to discuss your specific needs for customisation are free





Kafnu





Arguably the most aesthetically-pleasing option you’ll find on this list of working spaces in Bengaluru, Kafnu offers intuitively-designed studios for enthusiasts intent on creating their own office spaces. Not only does this space look visually-pleasing, but it also sparks creativity.





Kafnu creates a collaborative environment for one-person companies and teams so that they can get serious work done while also networking as needed. Kafnu prides itself on offering tech support and access to one's work desk 24 x 6.





Location: Residency Road





Pricing:

Individual desks: Rs 11,666/month

Exclusive studio: Rs 24,999





Special amenities:

Flexible dining options at the exclusive cafe for members spells convenience

Opportunity to engage socially with other users

Opportunity to host corporate meets and events

Emphasis on community and people





Noveloffice





Flexibility is the need of the hour for today’s jet-setting business people who have a lot to think about. Noveloffice caters to the needs of these professionals by offering convenient and well-equipped shared workspace in Bengaluru at the ready. There is no lock-in period so users are not tied down, nor are they required to pay any deposit amount.





The user avails all other cushy amenities such as an in-house cafeteria and power back-up. All sorts of tech needs are managed and you can even rent computers as needed. The precincts are secure and under CCTV surveillance. You can easily scale up your team as Noveloffice can support more desks as needed (up to 1000).





Location:

Hosur Road

Baldwins Road





Pricing:

Individual hot desks: Rs 3,999/month

Dedicated desks: Rs 4,999/month

Private office: Rs 9,998-Rs 44,991/month





Special Amenities:

Excellent amenities with support for maintenance and housekeeping

Working space in Bengaluru is customisable according to your needs – from size and layout of tech items to parking and refreshments

High-speed internet, meeting and conferencing support, and dialler services to handle overseas communication and cloud telephony





Workshaala





Whether your requirement is for a single gathering of the team or for continued use of desk space, Workshaala has the perfect solution for office space for rent in the heart of the IT corridor. You can rent a coworking space that is teeming with activity or choose a more private space such as a manager’s cabin or private cabin with greater seating capacity.





All the amenities and tools needed for a perfect brainstorming session are in place so that your team makes headway on your agenda.





Location:

Bellandur

Banaswadi

Koramangala

HSR Layout





Pricing:

Individual desks: Rs 5,099/month

Day Pass: Rs 365





Special Amenities:

Ergonomically designed furniture

Exclusive packages for students and startup founders

Flexible scheduling available through hot desks





Workafella





What if you don’t really wish to set up an office of your own, but look for office space for rent in the upmarket business address on Infantry Road? It can be yours through Workafella which makes the Virtual Office possible. You can also conduct training sessions, meetings and brainstorming sessions, or seminars for your team.





In addition to the usual coworking spaces and private offices at your disposal, Workafella offers you a ‘Hive’ with flexible plan passes for daily, weekly or monthly renewal. You are eligible to use meeting room amenities, beverage service, discussion rooms and high-speed internet.





Location: Infantry Road

Pricing:

Individual desks: Rs. 10,000/month





Special amenities:

24 x 7 access to a fully-furnished office along with unlimited internet and telephony equipment

Clean and fully secure work areas, lounge, yoga studio, and common areas

Opportunities for social networking and conducting events – Slack channel, Skype room





Regus





Coworking Office space in Bengaluru does not have to break the bank even if you want it at a prime location. Regus, for instance, offers desks, offices, business lounges, and meeting rooms for all your needs. You can take a break from the commute, or put in some hard work while your original workspace recovers from a natural disaster or downtime.





Flexible plans for recovery sites and pay-per-use options across the world include UB City, Raheja Towers and many other prime spots





Locations:

UB City

Dickenson Road

Embassy Golf Links

Brigade IRV

Shantinikethan

Bommanhalli

RMZ Infinity

MG Road

Halasuru





Pricing: Starts at Rs 7,000/month





Special Amenities:

A wide network of coworking office spaces in Bengaluru make suitable across industries

Packages to suit every budget including startups

Book an event room or meeting room for an hour just by calling





Indiqube





For pre-furnished office spaces that come with excellent design to maximise both your productive periods and your breaks, look no further than Indiqube. The distinctive sign and the buzz about intelligent design and inventive networking spaces are hard to miss. Indiqube takes care of all your operational concerns as you focus to deliver on a project.





Also, customise as much as you like – the colour scheme to the layout of cabins are in wait of your inputs. Scale up with your team and have the office space you rent grow with you.





Locations:

Koramangala

Varthur Hobli Outer Ring Road

Hosur Road

HSR Layout

HAL

Kadubeesanahalli

Bellandur





Pricing:

Decicated desks: Starts at Rs 6,500/month





Special Amenities:

You get to download the Miqube app which helps you get everything done in one place – whether it is ordering food from a nearby kiosk or set up concierge services or book transport.

Experience fun and frolic while networking at QUBE Café

Ideal for startups and growing businesses





Awfis





Who doesn’t love a swanky workplace that looks cosy enough to lie down in, has the most spellbinding minds at work, and offers the coolest networking settings? Awfis is made for the global business person who might need to log in from a new city each day or have a meeting with people from across the globe. This is why there are meetings rooms you can book with a click, never-fail Internet, telephony and office supplies, and amenities like printing credits that are convenient and clever. A visit can help clarify whether you need an Awfis Virtual Office, why a National Pass might be right for you, or how to set up Bulk Meeting Hours.





Location:

Residency Road

Indiranagar

Whitefield

MG Road

St Marks Road

Outer Ring Road

Adugodi

Hosur





Pricing:

Individual hot desks: Rs 300/day onwards

Individual dedicated desks: Rs 400/day onwards

Private Cabins: Rs 9000/month onwards





Special Amenities:

Choose among a multitude of options including Awfis Roaming

Access printers, projectors, and IVR. Non-tech amenities such as courier, storage facilities and lounges are also available

Awfis finds a way to distinguish itself through reward programs and an app to help members access exclusive content and benefits





91springboard





While working away at 91springboard, you will not get the feeling that you’re missing out on being in a popular business district with top-end facilities and restaurants. With office spaces that let you work, take a break, break out a game, Hub Teams to help you out of a fix, and presence in the best locales of Bengaluru's urban areas, you will love being at work. Work can mix with play seamlessly. In addition to all these frills, 91springboard delivers on the most important factors of a coworking space – i.e. the security needed for you to work without hassle, the caffeine fix to keep you going, and the conference rooms and 24 x 7 access that helps you work at your own pace.





Location:

MG Road

Indiranagar

Koramangala 7th

Koramangala 8th block

Mahadevpura

JP Nagar





Pricing:

Individual hot desk: Rs 6700/month onwards

Individual dedicated desk: Rs 8400/month onwards

Private cabin: Rs 9400/month





Special Amenities:

Attractive freebies include offerings from Amazon Web Services, Hubspot, FreshDesk, Paytm, Vodafone and Zoomcar among others

A virtual office offers postal mail C/O 91springboard address and mail forwarding option





However unique your needs for coworking spaces in Bengaluru might be, you are bound to find a solution. Do not shy away from discussing your needs because these non-conventional space providers would be more than happy to accommodate young guns with fiery ambition.





And when you’ve had a satisfying experience, don’t forget to spread the word. A review from you will be invaluable to your friends who are also on the lookout for location-independent workspaces. They offer stimulation where you need it while cutting down your pain-points – and this is a win-win for all parties concerned.





Remember many of these young guns who set up coworking spaces in Bengaluru are themselves entrepreneurs who strive to make headway in the startup space. Reviews or comments from you will bring a positive influence on the business ecosystem of this vibrant city making it a better place for all to thrive in.







