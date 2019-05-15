EDITIONS
[Funding alert] Healthcare startup Docttocare raises $600K in seed round from mPower Solutions’ director

Started in 2016, Docttocare plans to use the funding amount to ramp up the product experience and increase its outreach to people seeking quality healthcare.

Sujata Sangwan
15th May 2019
Bengaluru-based healthcare service provider Docttocare has raised $600,000 in seed funding from startup mentor Krishnakumar Devnally, the Director of mPower Solutions. The funding will be used for ramping up the product experience and increasing the outreach to people seeking quality healthcare.  

 

Commenting on the fund raise, Sugandha Agarwal, Founder and CEO, Docttocare, said,

 

“In our country, quality healthcare is restricted to people dwelling in large/metro cities, be it the availability of doctors, presence of state-of-the-art equipment, or high quality nursing support. Docttocare bridges these gaps and enables everyone to access quality healthcare.”



Also read: MyHealthcare raises $3M from Sixth Sense Ventures


Started in 2016, Docttocare is owned and operated by Doctto Online Healthcare Innovation Pvt. Ltd. The online healthcare portal lets users from non-metro cities access quality healthcare and book an appointment with and hospitals located in metro cities. The startup also arranges transport for patients, if necessary.

 

“We are excited to support Docttocare through this fund raise, as they continue to add more expansions in the healthcare market,” Krishnakumar said.

Docttocare, which has processed more than 50,000 appointments till now, is aiming to touch 20 lakh appointments by December 2020. The company said it was also in the process of launching new services by collaborating extensively with hospitals to further improve users' healthcare experience.

 

It currently has tie-ups are with healthcare solution providers such as Manipal Hospital, Apollo Hospital, Sakra Hospital, ARTEMIS, BLK hospitals, and others. A few more tie-ups are in the process with hospitals in Mumbai, Chennai, and Hyderabad.

 

On Tuesday, DocsApp, a Bangalore-based online doctor consultation platform, raised Rs 12 crore led by InnoVen Capital, a debt and speciality firm. Earlier this month, Bengaluru-based health and fitness startup CureFit, also received $75 million in a Series D funding round led by Accel.


Also Read: Netmeds acquires clinic management platform KiViHealth

Authors
Sujata Sangwan

Sujata is an engineering graduate and has done her Post Graduation in Human Resource Management. She has a deep interest in startups & technology. She can be reached at sujata@yourstory.com

