Flipkart employees can now choose their own benefits package under new policy

India’s leading ecommerce marketplace Flipkart, owned by Walmart, has introduced a new employee benefit initiative where they can chose their own benefit package depending on their requirements.





This new initiative, termed FlexBen 2019, will discard the one-size-fits-all approach to allow employees to design their own benefits package. This will also offer coverage for LGBT couples, choice of additional child care or parent care coverage and more options for single employees.





In a statement, Flipkart said this initiative is a result of an engagement survey conducted with the employees, to understand their preferences, and aims to provide them the freedom to choose benefits based on their individual needs, including both insurance and non-insurance options. The survey revealed that around 50 percent of Flipkart employees choose benefits and policies as an important attraction and retention driver.





The FlexBen programme is also inclusive of elder care, child care and other multiple enhanced benefits covering surrogacy, mental well-being, and gender reassignment surgery.





According to Flipkart, the programme is designed in a manner that addresses recent employee requests where 20 percent employees asked for more flexibility in benefits and 10 percent asked for wellness centres and gym benefits.





Smriti Krishna Singh, Chief Human Resources Officer, Flipkart, said:





“The programme will offer greater flexibility and choice in selecting and funding employee benefits, allowing them to customise their benefits package based on their individual needs. Our FlexBen programme is designed to give each employee the freedom of choice and is another step forward in creating a diverse and inclusive workplace. We are proud to be not only the first ecommerce organisation in the country to lead this initiative but also to be one of the first few companies in India to do this."





The Flipkart Group includes group companies of Flipkart, Myntra, Jabong, and PhonePe. Today, Flipkart has a registered customer base of over 150 million offering over 80 million products across 80 plus categories.



