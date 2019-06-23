EDITIONS
Huawei asks India to take 'informed and independent decision' on 5G trials

After US ban on Huawei over security concerns, the number two smartphone producer wants India to take an independent view and make an informed decision on the upcoming 5G trials.

Press Trust of India
23rd Jun 2019
Huawei has urged India to make an "informed and independent decision" on permitting its 5G trials in the country as the Chinese telecom giant reeled under pressure following the US ban.


The US has banned Huawei, the world's leader in telecom equipment and the number two smartphone producer, over concerns of security, and Washington has been pressuring other countries to restrict operations of the Chinese telecom firm.


Huawei

Image: BGR.com

India, however, is yet to take a call on whether it intends to place curbs on Huawei or allow the Chinese telecom equipment maker to participate in the upcoming 5G trials, which are scheduled to commence in 100 days.


“The Indian government or any other country must take an independent view to protect its own networks and data through its own standards, test mechanisms, and policies. It is important to address cybersecurity risks through an evidence and fact-based approach, introducing checks and balances with a monitored participation rather than banning out of fear,” Huawei, which is based in Shenzhen, said in a statement.


Earlier this month, Telecom Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said India had its security issues over allowing Huawei to participate in the upcoming 5G trials.


“We will take a firm view on it. There are also security issues...it is not only a matter of technology, as regard their participation in 5G is concerned...Participation of 5G is not conditional upon the trial being started. Whether a particular company is allowed to participate or not, is a complex question including security issues," he had said.

Seeking an unbiased environment


Commenting on the minister's remarks, the Chinese Foreign Ministry last week said that India should take an independent decision without being guided by the US ban and provide an “unbiased and non-discriminatory” environment for the Chinese businesses.


In its statement, Huawei said it received full support from India for about two decades for its operations and obtained a Department of Telecom (DOT) invitation to conduct 5G trials.


“In fact, last year, we secured invitation from DoT to submit our proposal for 5G trials, conveying the government's confidence in Huawei for an early, efficient and pervasive deployment of 5G," it said.


“Over the past few months, we have proactively engaged with the Indian government and their feedback has been positive. We are confident that the Indian government will make an informed decision on 5G, one that provides a level-playing field to all vendors," it said.


Tapping Indian tech talent


Huawei has a long-term strategy for India and will keep investing there in people, business, and operations, it said. The phone maker said it recognised the importance of India as a talent base way back in 1999 when it set up its largest overseas R&D centre in Bengaluru.


"Today, with almost two decades of operations in India, India is one of the largest and most localised presence outside China for Huawei," it said.


"We are committed to bringing world-class ICT solutions and products through our widespread presence in India encompassing the R&D Centre, Global Service Centre, the Innovation and Demo Centre, and a nationwide presence with regional and circle offices including the recently launched OpenLab in Gurugram,” Huawei added.


