The startup world, despite all its glamour and glory, also carries the burden of an extremely high failure rate. While there're multiple reasons for a startup to fail, the ones that succeed have a few common attributes. One of the most important is 'how closely have the founders felt the pain of the problem they're solving'. redBus was one and Ola was another such story.





Adding to that list is the incredible story behind India’s 2nd largest ambulance response service. Shaffi Mather and Ravi Krishna went through situations (involving their loved ones) where they realised how crucial availability and accessibility of standardised emergency medical services (EMS) was.





After many deliberations, the duo decided to start Ziqitza Healthcare Limited (ZHL). Today, Ziqitza – available on 108 and 1298 – is the second largest ambulance service provider in the country. The company has been instrumental in providing quality pre-hospital care for pregnant women, infants, and people suffering from medical emergencies.





CFO Manish Sacheti says Ziqitza Healthcare has trained more than one lakh EMTs across the country





How Chennai-based Maatram Foundation is helping underprivileged students realise their dreams





Chennai-based Maatram Foundation has helped 677 underprivileged students access free higher education. In a conversation with YourStory Founder and CEO Shradha Sharma, Maatram Co-founders Sujith Kumar and Punitha Anthony share the joy of bringing positive impact in the lives of young students.













Indians prefer to 'Swiggy it' more than ordering in on Zomato





Data intelligence and management platform KalaGato has reported in its Food Industry Data that Swiggy is leading the Indian food delivery market. According to the report, the Bengaluru-based startup scooped up almost half the market share by transactional volume.









This Chandigarh-based firm knocks the socks off entrepreneur Mukesh Bansal and the sheikhs of Dubai





The sharply dressed men of Wall Street in their dark and dapper suits grabbed Pritika Mehta’s attention during her four years stint in the US. They also got her thinking. What if the attire had a dash of colour, courtesy some cool and vibrant socks? That one thought led Pritika, a postgraduate in artificial intelligence from State University of New York, to launch SocksBakery in 2018.





The founding team at SocksBakery wanted to address the much neglected socks category in men's apparel.





RBI removes charges on RTGS and NEFT transactions





The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday said it had done away with charges on fund transfers through Real Time Gross Settlement System (RTGS) and National Electronic Funds Transfer (NEFT) routes to boost digital transactions and asked banks to pass on the benefits to customers.





(Photo credit: AFP PhotoSajjad Hussain)





Azim Premji to retire as Executive Chairman of Wipro





IT czar Azim Premji will retire as the Executive Chairman of Wipro with effect from July 30, but will continue to serve on the Board as Non-executive Director and Founder Chairman, the company said in a statement. His son Rishad Premji, who is currently the Chief Strategy Officer and a Board member, will take over as the Executive Chairman of the company.





Azim Premji





How SaaS startup SpaceBasic is improving the hostel experience, one sign-up at a time





In this video interview with YourStory, Co-founder Madhavi Shankar breaks down the process and explains how they are facilitating seamless communication between all stakeholders involved – management, students, and parents.













