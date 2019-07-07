EDITIONS
Art and Culture

From Polaroid to polarisation: how technology and art have impacted society through the ages

Applications of technology through the ages have shown varying impacts, from empowerment and enlightenment to disturbance and discord. Four exhibits at Montreal’s McCord Museum highlight the wide range of connections between technology, culture and preservation.

Madanmohan Rao
7th Jul 2019
1+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on

Launched in 2014, PhotoSparks is a weekly feature from YourStory, with photographs that celebrate the spirit of creativity and innovation. In the earlier 355 posts, we featured an art festival, cartoon gallery. world music festivaltelecom expomillets fair, climate change expo, wildlife conference, startup festival, Diwali rangoli, and jazz festival.


0

Montreal’s McCord Museum was founded in 1921, and showcases a range of exhibits from cultural artefacts of the First Peoples to modern works of contemporary photographers (see our earlier coverage here). The four floors of the museum this month have exhibitions focusing on indigenous cultures and their struggle for preservation, the artist works of photographers from the Polaroid era, and interpretations of a contemporary artist in residence.


‘The Polaroid Project: At the Intersection of Art and Technology’ presents the works of 100 artists who used the Polaroid camera, which was invented by Edwin Land in 1947. The exhibition is organised by the Foundation for the Exhibition of Photography, New York.


Featured artists include Andy Warhol, Robert Mapplethorpe, Charles Eames, Louise Abbott, Benoît Aquin and Charles Gagnon. Themes range from social and environmental challenges to political changes and messages. The museum hosts workshops and community forums on photography and artistic techniques as well, and supports creative initiatives like Amplify Montreal and the Polaroid Weekend contest.


The exhibition titled ‘Wearing our Identity’ features the diverse heritage of the First Peoples of Canada, and focuses on the importance of tradition and sustainability. Another floor highlights artistic expression from the Haida community, in the archipelago off the northwest coast of Canada. Despite their virtual disappearance in the late 19th century, their artistic forms live on through carved and painted boxes, living masks, finely woven baskets, and imposing totem poles. Featured artworks are curated by Kwiaahwah Jones.


The top floor of the museum features the works of Hannah Claus, an artist of Mohawk and English ancestry. Her hand-stitched, woven and worn objects, draw connections between the real world and the archived world, connecting past, present and future. Moving across the four floors of the museum is like walking through a time tunnel, exploring the flow of technology, social impacts, and artistic expressions through the ages.


Now, what have you done today to pause in your busy schedule, appreciate the flow of art and history around you, and redefine your connections to the world?


1
2
33
3e
4
5
5t
7
8
9
10
11
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21

Got a creative photograph to share? Email us at PhotoSparks@YourStory.com!


See also the YourStory pocketbook ‘Proverbs and Quotes for Entrepreneurs: A World of Inspiration for Startups,’ accessible as apps for Apple and Android devices.

Also Read

Support traditional and folk arts, don’t just learn about them: Sankalita Das, Secure Giving


1+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on
Report an issue
Authors
Madanmohan Rao
Madanmohan Rao is research director at YourStory Media and editor of five book series (http://amzn.to/NpHAoE). His interests include creativity, innovation, knowledge management, and digital media. Madan is also a DJ and writer on world music and jazz. He can be followed on Twitter at @MadanRao

Related Tags

play

Nithin Kamath, Founder & CEO of Zerodha, India’s largest brokerage firm, talks about betting big on the markets, how his love for sports helps him succeed and retiring to a beach shack.

3rd July 2019
play

Fabulous Workplaces - Postman, influencing the lives of 6 million developers

27th June 2019
play

Abhiraj Singh Bhal, Co-Founder & CEO of Urban Clap reveals what it takes to get your hands dirty in business and how he drove Urban Clap to become the market leader of an ‘unsexy category’.

17th June 2019
play

Brigade BuzzWorks: Building a Unique Tribe with a Distinct Vibe

11th June 2019

Latest Stories

Happy birthday, MS Dhoni: Captain Cool’s legend continues to grow as he turns a year older

by Sohini Mitter

Miss Malini on how to build a brand; Exploring the cityscapes of Kuala Lumpur - your weekend fix

by Team YS

Budget 2019: Those criticising Centre's $5T economy target are 'professional pessimists', says PM Narendra Modi

by Press Trust of India

Budget 2019: Unconventional, sets out agenda for Modi 2.0 government, says Niti Aayog vice chairman

by Press Trust of India

Forget about angel tax, and focus on business: CBDT chief to startups

by Press Trust of India

Budget 2019: a roadmap to get India back on high growth track, says Arun Jaitley

by Press Trust of India

Partner Events

Date
Fri Jul 12 2019

RISE (Reimagining Inclusion for Social Equity)

Bangalore
Date
Sat Jul 13 2019

FameBiz 2019

Bangalore
Date
Sun Jul 14 2019

Technothon

Delhi
Date
Sat Jul 27 2019

Bangalore Blocksummit 2019

Bengaluru