Swiggy to go beyond just food deliveries; Snapdeal generates investor interest, raises funds

Team YS
24th Jul 2019
Over the past few years, Swiggy has become almost synonymous to online food delivery. But, the Bengaluru-based foodtech unicorn now wants to move beyond just delivering your food. It has unveiled a bold vision of transforming itself into an artificial intelligence-first product by leveraging its tech platform to add more services - by becoming a convenience provider.


In an interview with YourStory, Dale Vaz, Swiggy’s Head of Engineering & Data Science, explains how the startup unicorn is using an AI-first approach to think beyond food delivery and become a platform that serves as a convenience provider.


Swiggy Dale Vaz

Dale Vaz, Head of Engineering & Data Science, Swiggy


Snapdeal raises undisclosed funding from Anand Piramal


New Delhi-based ecommerce company Snapdeal raised an undisclosed amount of funding from Anand Piramal, Executive Director of the Piramal Group. This investment has been made by Anand in his personal capacity.


Snapdeal


These students are building a device to minimise road accidents


Chandigarh-based Team MachVEDA is tapping machine learning to detect pedestrian presence on the road and using mechanical actuation to bring the vehicle to a halt in case of emergencies. The team recently won the Hardware edition of Smart India Hackathon 2019, a competition for which the finale was conducted simultaneously across 18 nodal centres in India.


MachVEDA

Team MachVEDA


Why Indore-based Batooni built a platform that pays users to watch ads


Now you can get paid to watch adds on your smartphone. Advertising on phone screens may not be new, but Batooni, an Indore based adtech startup, is focusing only on your dialler. The Batooni app doubles up as a phone dialler, and every time you use it to dial a number, an ad of 10-15 second crops up. If you watch the whole ad, you get compensated on a real-time basis with real money that can be used to recharge prepaid phones and pay postpaid phone bills.


Batooni

Jitendra Chaturvedi, Co-founder of Batooni


From coding at 10 to building blockchain-powered phones: Pundi X’s Pitt Huang


For this week’s Techie Tuesday column, YourStory speaks to Pitt Huang, Co-founder, CTO, and COO of Pundi X, a Singapore-based startup that makes blockchain-powered devices. But Pitt’s interest in tech began much earlier than his tryst with blockchain. Coding since the age of 10, he was intrigued not only by software but also by different computer hardware systems.


Pundi X

Pundi X Co-founder, CTO, and COO Pitt Huang made history by making the world’s first blockchain-powered phone call in late-2018.


Engineering students build machine to calculate bodyweight of bedridden patients


The group, called Team Bioses, has invented a handy weighing machine that calculates the weight based on body dimensions. In scientific terms, it is called the anthropometry. Costing as less as Rs 400 per unit, Team Bioses hopes that the machine will soon be used in hospitals.


Team Bioses

Team Bioses won Rs one lakh at Smart India Hackathon


This woman entrepreneur is saving lives by raising awareness about ovarian cancer


After her mother was diagnosed with ovarian cancer, woman entrepreneur Megha Ahuja launched Sashakt - The Ovarian Cancer Foundation to educate other women about the disease and how they can spot early signs.


Megha Ahuja

Megha Ahuja, Founder, Sashakt - The Ovarian Cancer Foundation


Software engineer's simple business accounting app caters to 1 million MSMEs


Started by Sumit Agarwal in Bengaluru, Vyapar is a mobile and desktop app to manage business finances, collect payments on time, keep track of inventory, generate GST reports, and more. In an exclusive interaction with SMBStory, Sumit narrates why he started Vyapar and how the app works.


Vyapar

Sumit Agarwal, Co-founder and CEO, Vyapar

Team YS
Team YS

