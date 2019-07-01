EDITIONS
Ecommerce

Walmart to invest $1.2B in its China operations

Global retailer Walmart has been present in China since 1996 and also has a partnership with Chinese ecommerce company JD.com.

Thimmaya Poojary
1st Jul 2019
5+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on

Walmart, the leading global retailer, has announced its plan to invest 8 billion yuan or $1.2 billion in China over the next 10 years, the company said on social media.


According to a report in Reuters, the company also stated that it would set up or renovate more than 10 logistics centres in the country.


Walmart entered China in 1996 with the opening of a supercentre and Sam’s Club in Shenzhen. To date, it operates a Global Sourcing Office and stores under a number of formats and banners. 


In June 2016, Walmart and JD.com, China’s largest e-commerce company by revenue, announced a strategic alliance to serve consumers across China through a combination of ecommerce and retail.


Walmart
Also Read

Walmart CEO Doug McMillon on what keeps him up at night and his plans for India


The latest announcement by Walmart comes following a meeting between United States President Donald Trump and China President Xi Jinping over the weekend in Osaka, Japan.


According to report by Reuters, Walmart has been pushing to integrate its retail network in China with the country’s burgeoning “smart retail” movement as retailers and tech giants such as Alibaba and Tencent have entered into deals to combine online and high street shopping.


Walmart is also a major investor in the India retail market with both offline and online presence. It picked up a majority stake in ecommerce major Flipkart founded by Sachin Bansal and Binny Bansal in a deal valued $16 billion in May 2018.


The deal with Flipkart created a benchmark for the startup ecosystem and also pitted Walmart against its fierce rival Amazon in the India market.


Walmart also operates in the wholesale retail space. It owns and operates 24 B2B modern wholesale stores under the brand name of “Best Price”. The company also operates three fulfilment centres in India.


However, the retailer also had a setback in its online commerce business in India as the government revised the guidelines, which had an impact on its operations.


Also Read

Walmart likely to infuse $1.2B for funding Flipkart’s operation


5+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on
Report an issue
Authors
Thimmaya Poojary
P P Thimmaya is an Associate Editor who is a keen follower of technology trends which are reshaping business dynamics. Focused on the large technology companies and how they are engaging with the start-up community. Always ready to narrate an engaging story.

Related Tags

play

Fabulous Workplaces - Postman, influencing the lives of 6 million developers

27th June 2019
play

Abhiraj Singh Bhal, Co-Founder & CEO of Urban Clap reveals what it takes to get your hands dirty in business and how he drove Urban Clap to become the market leader of an ‘unsexy category’.

17th June 2019
play

Brigade BuzzWorks: Building a Unique Tribe with a Distinct Vibe

11th June 2019
play

Anu Deshpande/Tim Draper, Founder Draper Associates/DFJ/Draper University

6th June 2019

Latest Stories

The Power of AI can radically improve the engineering & construction industry

by Sameer Dhanrajani

Paytm Mall claims to reduce monthly spends to Rs 40 Cr, targets EBITDA breakeven by FY 2022

by Team YS

Just cash? Not anymore for businesses in Digital India

by Shradha Sharma

[Funding alert] Early stage fund Ankur Capital invests in healthy snack startup ToBeHealthy

by Tarush Bhalla

[Funding alert] LetsVenture invests in Mumbai-based etailer Gizmobaba.com

by Apurva P

Govt considering giving more powers to RBI to regulate NBFCs: Nirmala Sitharaman

by Press Trust of India

Partner Events

Date
Wed Jul 03 2019

World AI Show BFSI

Mumbai
Date
Fri Jul 12 2019

RISE (Reimagining Inclusion for Social Equity)

Bangalore
Date
Sat Jul 13 2019

FameBiz 2019

Bangalore
Date
Sun Jul 14 2019

Technothon

Delhi