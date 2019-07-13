WATCH: The week that was - from investors' thoughts to the rise of Hotstar in India

How does an investor make an investment decision? What guides this decision? What prompts them to rally behind an idea, an entrepreneur, and a certain product with their support, and more importantly, with their money? And once they do, why do they choose to stay the course? All of this and more answered in YourStory's brand new video series, ‘Through the Eyes of the Investor’.





In the first edition of ‘Through the Eyes of the Investor’, we turn the spotlight on Naganand Doraswamy, Founder and Managing Director of Ideaspring Capital, as he takes us through tech startups that are ideating and innovating for a better world.





Meanwhile, Oyo's Ritesh Agarwal aims to restrict SoftBank's stake in the company by buying back shares.





According to sources, Ritesh is believed to be buying back shares from some of his early investors. However, the percentage of the revised equity hasn't been confirmed.





"There are talks, but these are in its primary and initial stages," said a source in the know of the matter. The sources are also yet to confirm the percentage of stake that Ritesh is looking to buy back. However, it is believed to be somewhere between five and 10 percent. If Ritesh is able to buy back these shares, his stake in the company will be close to 20 percent. He currently owns 10 percent of Oyo.





OYO's Ritesh Agarwal

Kerala is on a mission to become a startup hub in India. And while it may not be anywhere close to Bengaluru and other startup hotspots, entrepreneurs in the state are innovating. And investors are noticing.





In fact, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in her maiden Budget tabled on July 5, 2019, turned the spotlight on Thiruvananthapuram-based Genrobotics. She announced that the government would provide financial aid in acquiring robots to stop manual scavenging. With this, Genrobotics, which is the only manufacturer of manhole-cleaning robots in the country at present, will stand to gain much.





In this week’s Techie Tuesday, we have Sanjeev Barnwal, Co-founder and CTO of Meesho . Sanjeev charts his personal journey and growth — from a small town in Jharkhand to IIT-Delhi, then Tokyo and starting up in India — his love for technology, and why Meesho was the solution waiting in the wings for the millions of resellers and emerging brands in India.





This week, an Indian OTT platform broke all records in live streaming. During India - New Zealand semi-final match, Hotstar viewership steadily grew post the 43rd over as India staged a fightback after being reduced to 5-3. Between the 44th and 47th overs, it increased - by every ball - from 18.2 million to 24.4 million.





By the time star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja got out after giving Indian fans a glimmer of hope, Hotstar's concurrent viewership had crossed 25 million.





This surpassed the platform's earlier World Cup peak of 15.6 million, which recorded on June 16 during the India-Pakistan match. That game had also garnered a cumulative single-day reach of 100 million.





Hotstar may be big but Ventureast is making stars out of Indian business ideas.





The 22-year-old VC firm recently moved its headquarters from Chennai to Bengaluru. The move is significant for a firm that has invested mainly in ideas that could change India, and believes that technology is taking over everything, from media and mobile to retail and biotech.





Way back in 1997, the VC firm had invested in milk distribution pioneer Dodla Dairy, which is now valued at Rs 3,000 crore, and is preparing for an IPO. It also invested in Gland Pharma, a R&D and pharmaceuticals company, now owned by the Fosun Group, after a $1.4 billion acquisition. These businesses showed returns over an eight-year period. Read the story it talks about Sarath Naru's journey in building this venture capital business.





Sarath Naru, the Founder and Managing Director of Ventureast.

How the man who went from Byas to boss is driving digital payments startup Ezetap





Ezetap, founded in 2011 by Abhijit Bose and Bhaktha Keshavachar, is a full-stack payment acceptance company with a range of solutions including Point-of-Sale machines and smart charge slips. But it's CEO Byas has led the company in scaling up. Byas Nambisan took charge at digital payments startup Ezetap in 2018. In a video interview with YourStory, the CEO talks about transitioning from co-pilot to captain, growing exponentially after demonetisation, and the way ahead.





This insurtech startup aims to go the extra mile to find you the best policy





Also sticking to fintech stories, insurance policies are painstakingly difficult to buy. InsureMile the platform founded by Mallesh Reddy shows how to buy insurance. Algorithms decide what works for an individual.





BPL Medical Technologies is tapping innovation to become a Rs 1,000 crore company by 2022





India is also a medical tech Manufacturing hub, who knew it was a big industry. It is a $9.5 billion industry, but unfortunately, 75 percent of our medical equipment is being imported. BPL Medical Technologies hopes to change that. Listen to Sunil Khurana, the CEO of BPL Medical Technologies, and his journey of making BPL MT come back to its best.





Sunil Khurana

Why TheBlockchainschool.io wants to make students industry-ready





Blockchain, the least understood technology in the world today, has the most eyeballs in the world thanks to its promise of creating consensus between several parties in a transaction. Watch 22-years-old Saurabh Sharma and his quest to educate Indian developers on blockchain and how it can scale up.





