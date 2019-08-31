These 5 healthcare startups will help you keep track of your health and fitness

The healthcare sector in India is growing at a brisk pace, thanks to its improved services and coverage. Technology has also played an important role in transforming healthcare services in our country.





However, numbers show that expenditure on matters related to healthcare expenditure has been lukewarm. In 2016, the country spent 3.66 percent of GDP for this sector, which was further reduced to 1.4 percent in 2018.





But Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself is seen as a fitness icon and a big believer in yoga. So much that he went on to say that yoga is the biggest unifying force in the world on International Yoga Day last year. He even performed a few breathing exercises, along with nearly 50,000 people gathered at Forest Research Institute (FRI), Dehradun.





In 2018, the Modi-led government also launched Ayushman Bharat, the world’s largest government funded scheme aimed at making interventions in primary, secondary, and tertiary care systems to address healthcare holistically.





On International Sports Day this week, The Prime Minister launched a nationwide ‘Fit India Movement’ to encourage Indians to dedicate some time to sports and fitness activities.





Positive initiatives as they are, it is not enough. And the Indian startup ecosystem knows that. Hence entrepreneurs are making the health and fitness sector more vibrant and innovative, helping more people follow a healthy lifestyle.





YourStory has curated a list of such startups and their subscription-based services that will help you stay healthy and fit.

Curefit





Based in Bengaluru, Curefit was founded by Mukesh Bansal and Ankit Nagori in 2016. The health and fitness startup has integrated four verticals to cover a wide array of healthcare matters.





While Cultfit caters to physical fitness, Mindfit is for mental well-being, and carefit looks at personalised healthcare services, which includes doctor consultation and diagnostics. Currently, a six month’s package for Cultfit cost Rs 14,990 with access to Mindfit services as well.





Mukesh Bansal, CureFit





The healthcare startup also launched a healthy food platform called eatfit, which began with a subscription model on Curefit app, and was later made available for all users. In October 2018, the startup opened its first outlet in Bengaluru.

With a resounding business in India, the startup expanded to Dubai and launched a new fitness revolution centre in June this year. It also raised over $200 million in funding in the same month and acquired Cult in 2016, Seraniti in 2017, and Fitness First in 2018, among others.

Presently operating 160 centres in six cities, the startup said it will be expanding to 50 cities across 800 centres in India by 2020.





DocsApp





Founded by Rahul Gupta and Enbasekar Dinadayalane in 2015, DocsApp is an ISO Certified medical app that connects patients with specialist doctors for consultation. Its services are accessible round-the-clock over a chat or call.





Consultations happen across 18 key disciplines, including dermatology, gynaecology, paediatrics, diabetes, gastroenterology,orthopaedics, general medicine, psychiatry, cardiology, oncology, and neurology, among others.





Founders Satish Kannan and Enbasekar D

The Bengaluru-based mobile-only platform charges Rs 399 for a single consultation, and Rs 899 for six consultations in one year. But a gold subscription on the app provides unlimited consultations for the user and their family.

In addition to this, users can schedule and avail diagnostic tests at home. Once the samples are collected, the reports are delivered on the app. Making its first acquisition this week, the medical platform bought patient-doctor engagement optimisation platform DocWise for an undisclosed sum.





Practo





Founded by Shashank ND and Abhinav Lal in 2008, Bengaluru-based Practo is a platform where patients can instantly connect with doctors, book appointments, and get the prescribed medicines delivered.





Currently present in five countries, it hopes to add another 10 countries with enterprise software business. According to them, an average of 50 million appointments are arranged per year.





Shashank ND, Founder and CEO, Practo





Earlier this month, Practo launched a health-focused credit card in partnership with RBL Bank and Mastercard. According to the startup, users can earn 1 Practo HealthCash for every Rs 100 they spend using the card. The reward earned can be spent to avail services on the platform. Other benefits include free health checkups, unlimited online consultations, and cashbacks.





Two subscription plans available are Connect 1000 and Connect 4000, which can be availed on a yearly basis.

In June this year, the platform raised Rs 120 crore in funding from Trifecta Capital and other internal investors. The startup is backed by Tencent, Sequoia, Matrix partners, Sofina, and Yuri Milner among others.





HealthifyMe





Founded by Tushar Vashisht and Sachin Shenoy in 2012 and incubated at Microsoft Accelerator, HealthifyMe uses artificial intelligence (AI) and human services to deliver measurable results on user’s eating habits, fitness, and weight. Its mobile application features an AI-enabled nutritionist called Ria.





Founders Tushar Vashisht and Sachin Shenoy





Backed by Neelesh Bhatnagar, Pallav Nadhani, Inventus Capital, Sistema Asia Fund, and Samsung Next among others, the startup has more than 10 million customers across more than 300 cities in India. The startup has offered corporate services to the likes of Coco Cola, Unilever, Genpact, Phillips, and Nestle among others.





FitMeIn





Vishesh Goel, Nidhisha Varshney, and Lalit Singh started FitMeIn in 2015 to make gym experience more interesting. After signing up for a monthly membership, customers can earn certain Fitcoins, which can be used to book their gym spot for a week, or use it for any sessions organised by the startup.





FoundersVishesh Goel, Nidhisha Varshney, and Lalit Singh

Currently operating in five cities including Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Pune, the startup also provides corporate subscription at Rs 2,499 per employee for a year. It counts companies like L’Oreal, ShopClues, and MakeMyTrip among its prominent clients.





Some of its corporate services include activities like dance face-off, hand and foot spa, and Office Olympics, where it conducts sports competitions.









