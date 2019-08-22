A
10 inspirational quotes from PM Narendra Modi to inspire the youth of India

Inspirational quotes from Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi to remind us of the power of the youth, and how they can bring change.

Tanvi Dubey
22nd Aug 2019
India is a young country. By 2020, India’s youth will account for 34.33 percent of the population. 


Addressing the youth in Karnataka in 2018, PM Narendra Modi said,


Vidyarthi Devo bhava': this slogan is not only for you but is also a mantra for us. With your permission,  I would like to add - 'Yuva Devo bhava, Yuva Shakti devo bhava'."


The PM has, time and again, spoken about the power of the youth and how they have the ability and the opportunity to change the world. From being job creators as entrepreneurs to their tech ability, the PM has emphasised upon the important role the youth of India has to play for the growth of our country and its economy. 


Here are some inspirational quotes from PM Modi that inspire the youth and remind us why we need to support their ideas and entrepreneurial zeal. 


Narendra Modi
“There’s so much happening with the youth looking at local or national problems and solving them with innovation and technology. This is what startup success means.”


"Youngsters from India are doing wonderful things both in India and internationally. I dream of Yuva Shakti that is filled with self-belief, has the power to think big, and is hardworking to realise that aspiration."


“Today, the youth of India have a wide range of opportunities, something we never had. I hope India's youngsters harness these opportunities coming their way.”


“In very simple words, have faith in yourself and enjoy every moment of life. Do not bow to any pressure from society.”


Narendra Modi


“I dream of a young India that is not constrained by any limitations whatsoever. I want the youth of this country to lead a life filled with hope and opportunity.”


“Take up one idea. Make that one idea your life, think of it, dream of it, live on that idea, let the brain, muscles, nerve, every part of your body be full of that idea and just leave every other idea alone. This is the way to success.” 


“A youthful nation like ours must leave an impact in the entire world.”



Tell us how which quote inspires you? How are you turning your dreams into a reality? Share your views in the comments section below.



(Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta)


Tanvi Dubey
If you don't speak up for yourself no one will. Speak up, make your voice matter. Never one to shy away from standing up for issues that matter, Tanvi believes that love conquers all.

