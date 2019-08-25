The art of giving back: how these companies contribute to local and international art

Launched in 2014, PhotoSparks is a weekly feature from YourStory, with photographs that celebrate the spirit of creativity and innovation. In the earlier 375 posts, we featured an art festival, cartoon gallery. world music festival, telecom expo, millets fair, climate change expo, wildlife conference, startup festival, Diwali rangoli, and jazz festival.





Kunsthaus Zurich (sometimes referred to as the Art Gallery or Museum of Zurich) is one of the largest art galleries in Switzerland. Its stunning collection of artworks is classified into Old Masters, Swiss Painters, Impressionism, Expressionism, Classical Modernism, Contemporary Art, Prints, and Drawings. This photo essay includes samples of artworks across these categories, ranging from Switzerland and Holland to France and the US.





Featured artists in the gallery’s collections include Augusto Giacometti, Ferdinand Hodler and Giovanni Segantini, as well as Matisse, Monet, Munch, Böcklin, Pollock, Hamilton, Warhol, and Baselitz. Pablo Picasso’s first museum exhibition was staged at Kunsthaus Zürich in 1932.

The Kunsthaus holds the world’s largest Dada collection, comprising over 700 documents and artworks. The Kunsthaus collection continues to grow through acquisitions of a range of contemporary works.

Its corporate partners include Credit Suisse and Swiss Re. As a leading provider of reinsurance and insurance, sponsorship for Swiss Re is about engaging and inspiring in the spirit of its brand promise, 'smarter together'. Partnership with cultural institutions for the visual and performing arts is seen as a way of giving back to the communities.





“We believe that a vivid cultural scene offers new perspectives, opens hearts and minds, and fosters dialogue. And when people think, talk, and engage, inspiration and innovation often enjoyably evolve,” according to Swiss Re, which was founded in Zurich in 1863.

Corporate and individual support has enriched the art collection in this gallery. “The Kunsthaus is fortunate in its friends: more than two thirds of our collection has been donated by private individuals,” according to Christoph Becker, Director.





