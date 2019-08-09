A
Mergers and Acquisitions

Online investment startup Scripbox acquires MF advisory platform Upwardly

The acquisition of Upwardly gives Scripbox stronger leverage in the online mutual fund investment space.

Thimmaya Poojary
9th Aug 2019
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on

Scripbox, the Bengaluru-based online investment platform with focus on mutual funds, has acquired Upwardly, which operates in the similar space, for an undisclosed sum.


Scripbox, founded in 2012, has assets under management (AUM) of over Rs 1,100 crore while Upwardly has Rs 250 crore plus AUM.


Scripbox founder Sanjiv

Scripbox Founder Sanjiv Singhal

Also Read

Scripbox eyes 10x growth in next five years with AUM of Rs 11,000 Cr


Upwardly, an investment and advisory platform with focus on mutual funds, was founded in June 2016 by former Myntra executive Prateek Mehta, former Urban Ladder executive Prithvi Raj Tejavath, former JP Morgan Chase executive Vivek Agarwal, and former ANZ executive Shashank Agrawal.


The startup provides services to Indians and NRIs across 700 locations in the country and the diaspora across five continents.


“As a combined team, we are looking forward to accelerating our mission to help a million Indian families retire with confidence ,” said Sanjiv Singhal, Founder and COO of Scripbox.


“We see a strong alignment on vision and what we want to achieve for our customers. We both feel that collaboration is better than competition as we go after this joint objective,” said Prateek Mehta, CEO and Co-founder, Upwardly.in.


Both Scripbox and Upwardly, a statement added, have a shared commitment to helping customers on their wealth journey with simple jargon-free solutions. “The combined business is well-capitalised and has a demonstrated, sustainable revenue model. And hence, we are certain that we will be there for our customers throughout their wealth journey over a lifetime,” said Sanjiv.


Scripbox has customers across 1,200 locations in India with 70 percent of them being first-time investors, and 28 percent being women. It has raised around $23 million in funding with participation from investors like Accel and Omidyar Network.


Upwardly, on the other hand, has 75 percent of its customers being first-time investors, while women constitute 22 percent.



(Edited by Evelyn Ratnakumar)


Also Read

Personal finance: what changed in the last five years


  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on
Report an issue
Authors
Thimmaya Poojary
P P Thimmaya is an Associate Editor who is a keen follower of technology trends which are reshaping business dynamics. Focused on the large technology companies and how they are engaging with the start-up community. Always ready to narrate an engaging story.

Related Tags

play

A contextual AI platform that helps companies transition from being data rich to information empowered

8th August 2019
play

Aditya Birla BizLabs Fintech 2019: Ajay Srinivasan on why startups should participate

7th August 2019
play

Aditya Birla BizLabs Fintech 2019: Shrijeet Mishra on the importance of outside-in innovation

7th August 2019
play

Through the Eyes of the Investor featuring worxogo

7th August 2019

Latest Stories

Four months after Mission Shakti’s launch, over 50 pieces of debris still floating in space: US Air Force

by Krishna Reddy

Students invent machine with automated arm to make cotton picking easy for farmers

by Apurva P

Innovation in design - Creating a paradigm shift in Industry 4.0

by Prof.Nandita Abraham

Students design smart helmet that alerts loved ones of a bike rider's location in case of an accident

by Sameer Ranjan

Dineout acquires Delhi-based foodtech startup Binge Digital

by Sujata Sangwan

English Sikhega India: How Speakwell, an edtech startup is empowering youth with job-focused skills

by Ryan Frantz

Partner Events

Date
Sat Aug 10 2019

CFT Hacks

Gurgaon
Date
Sun Aug 11 2019

WEFT Annual Conference and Awards 2019

Bangalore
Date
Sun Aug 11 2019

WEFT Annual Conference and Awards 2019

Bangalore
Date
Sun Aug 11 2019

WEFT Annual Conference and Awards 2019

Bangalore