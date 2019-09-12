Will the economic slowdown affect startups (and other top stories of the day)

Job cuts, hiring freeze, factory shutdown, and suspension of production are some of the headlines staring at us as the GDP growth rate of the economy slipped to five percent for the first quarter of 2019-20, the lowest in over six years. So, will the economic slowdown bite the Indian startup ecosystem?





Bhavish Aggarwal, Co-founder and CEO, Ola.

As part of its new self-drive segment, Ola said it will be deploying over 10,000 cars including hatchbacks, sedans and Sports Utility Vehicles from a range of automakers. The users will be able to lease both intra-city and inter-city cars from convenient pick-up and drop points.

Yulu team

Bipin Dhane along with his students at the school

Of the villagers, by the villagers, and for the villagers, the Hummingbird School has engaged 240 tribal children in holistic learning thanks to IITian Bipin Dhane and others, who persevered in their dream of educating the tribal children in the area. Today, it serves 19 villages with 15 dedicated teachers and 11 non-teaching staff.

Chandana Rao, Founder, Heartists

Woman entrepreneur Chandana Rao was once a struggling intern in Bengaluru. Aiming to empower other young job seekers from rural backgrounds, the 28-year-old who hails from Narayanapura village is remotely employing them at her startup - Heartists.

Starting a business needs utmost determination and confidence, but you have to be very clear about your business idea before you step into the entrepreneurial arena. Not all manufacturing businesses need heavy capital. Here's a list of 20 small business ideas you can work on with low investment.

Akhil Saxena, Vice President, India Customer Fulfilment, Amazon India

In the run-up to the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale, Amazon has been oiling its wheels in an attempt to grab more customers. It has doubled the presence of its Delivery Service Partner network to more than 1,400 delivery stations present across 750 cities.

Image: Apple Event

The iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max launches headlined Apple's annual gala at the Steve Jobs Theatre in Cupertino. All three handsets will feature Apple’s new A13 Bionic chipset, and will run iOS 13 out of the box. Apple has also introduced a new camera feature known as slow-motion selfies or ‘slofies' as the company termed it.





