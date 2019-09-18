A

India’s growing app economy; In conversation with NTT Data CTO Kris Fitzgerald

Kris charts his journey from working for sales at IBM to working on various tech platforms and starting up in the tech space.

By Team YS
18th Sep 2019
For Kris Fitzgerald, who started his career in the 1970s, technology was something new and not embedded in everyday life. Now, the CTO of Tokyo-based global IT services giant NTT Data, Kris charts his journey from IBM to starting up in the tech space


Kris Fitzgerald

Rise of India’s app economy

India's App Economy

Image Credit: Aditya Ranade

India is poised to become the world’s largest developer population by 2024. Android developer jobs dominate, with Bengaluru and Delhi emerging as top contributors to the app economy.

IndiaTech helps Indian startups registered abroad come home

indiatech

IndiaTech is a non-profit working with the government to make it easier to list companies in India, get differential voting rights for founders, and enable startups to access Government e-Marketplace.

5 lesser-known corporate accelerator programmes

Startup accelerator

Disruptive innovations do not take place overnight. It begins with ideas that are slowly nurtured into startups. Here are accelerator programmes that can help entrepreneurs grow their idea into a startup.

From Superwoman to super host: YouTube star Lilly Singh

Lilly Singh

Lilly Singh

Lilly Singh, the Canadian-born daughter of Indian immigrants, was the only woman on Forbes 2017 list of the world’s highest paid YouTube stars. Here are 10 things you must know about her.

How ASPIRE promotes rural innovation

aspire

The Budget 2019 proposed that 80 livelihood business incubators and 20 technology business incubators will be set up in 2019-20 under the ASPIRE scheme.

How Liz Jacob set up her own children’s clothing startup

LizJacob


Women entrepreneur Elizabeth Jacob launched a handcrafted range of sustainable clothing startup Liz Jacob for children up to six years of age. She’s now planning to expand and scale her business, nationally and internationally.

FreshWorks makes its 18th acquisition with CanvasFlip

CanvasFlip Freshworks

Manish Jha (L) and Vipul Mishra (R)

While CanvasFlip's feedback management tool, Visual Inspector will be available on Chrome's Webstore, the prototyping and collaboration solutions of the company shall be discontinued, post the acquisition.

    Authors
    Team YS

